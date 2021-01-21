Despite concerns that a $15,000 budget would prove to be insufficient, the city of Faribault received plenty of intriguing submissions for an “Instagrammable” mural on a prominently located city-owned wall downtown.
By the time submissions closed last month, members of the special Mural Review Committee had plenty of possibilities to choose from. Yet it was a proposal from a recent college graduate that won their hearts.
A Wisconsin native, Jordyn Brennan graduated last year with a bachelor's in studio arts from the University of Northern Iowa in Fayette and is now pursuing a master’s at the Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design. Over the last few years, Brennan has had the opportunity to take on progressively larger projects as a mural artist. With each, she says she’s gained an increased understanding of each part of the process, from public consultation to budgeting to design.
Brennan said her favorite part of designing a mural is engaging with the public about art and how it can represent and evoke the stories near and dear to a community. For this project, she wanted a design that would bring people together at a time of division and conflict.
“I feel like we’ve been so divided as a country, now more than ever,” she said. “I wanted to find something joyful and beautiful to bring us together — and love was the word that I kept coming back to.”
With a bright and colorful floral theme, the Brennan’s “Love for All” design stands out, very much in line with the city's call for an “Instagrammable” design. “Love” is spelled out in American Sign Language, braille and text, making it accessible to Faribault’s deaf and blind communities.
As the hands use a variety of skin tones, the design also highlights and celebrates Faribault’s growing cultural diversity. Brennan also included a rough cost estimate of the project, which came in slightly under budget.
With so much to offer, the design was the top choice of five of the review committee’s six members. However, the committee also submitted two other designs to the council for review.
Designed by St. Cloud-based artists James Lundberg and Rebekah Glasmann, “In the Spirit of Cooperation” offered a remarkably rich depiction of Faribault’s history, told in a roughly chronological order from left to right. The mural features three figures of extraordinary importance to the city of Faribault - Chief Red Legs of the Wahpekute Dakota tribe, the Rev. Henry Benjamin Whipple, an extremely prominent Episcopal bishop, and city founder Alexander Faribault.
Also incorporated into the design were rocky bluffs and rolling hills, the city’s recognizable fleur de lis, teepees, stained glass, the cathedral tower, historic downtown buildings, historic buildings, the viaduct, rivers and a classic car.
For several councilors and some members of the community, the choice was clear. Councilor Janna Viscomi said she surveyed 10 people and all of them preferred “In the Spirit of Cooperation” over its two competitors.
While he hadn’t talked to as many people as Viscomi, Councilor Jonathan Wood said that those he did talk to also preferred “In the Spirit of Cooperation.” Yet while Councilor Royal Ross liked the historic design, he was extremely hesitant to buck the committee’s recommendation..
Newly seated Councilor Sara Caron spoke up for “Love for All,” touting its inclusive theme and especially the inclusion of ASL and braille. Yet it was Mayor Kevin Voracek who really turned the tide, vociferously arguing for “Love for All” against its competitors.
Voracek made clear that his preference for “Love for All” wasn’t because he thought “In the Spirit of Cooperation” was a bad design. Indeed, he said that the city would be smart to consider putting it up in a different location — which the committee discussed at length.
However, Voracek said that he didn’t believe the arrangement lined up well with the city's request or the goals of the council in general. As well done as it might be, he expressed doubt that many people would seek out the historic mural to take a photo in front of it. Voracek added that he hopes to see the “Love for All” localized a bit, such as with the inclusion of Faribault-themed peonies and other flowers in the floral design. However, on balance the design came as the clear favorite of not only the mayor but his family.
“This is Instagram worthy and that’s what we’re aiming for,” he said.
In addition to Caron and Ross, Councilor Peter van Sluis was willing to go along with “Love for All,” giving it support from a majority of the council. A formal contract is expected to be brought before the council soon, with the project complete in time for Faribault Heritage Days this spring.