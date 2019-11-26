A change of leadership has occurred at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
Former Executive Director Kristen Twitchell has stepped down. Her last day on the job was Saturday. Twitchell had been working on a part-time basis at the Paradise for about one month to give the Board of Directors ample time to fill the position.
Heidi Nelson, who has served on the Board of Directors since May, agreed to step in as the Paradise Center’s full-time interim executive director for the next six months. If she chooses, Nelson could then apply for the permanent position.
Twitchell became the executive director of the Paradise Center for the Arts in July 2016, following the resignation of the former executive director, Carter Martin. During her two and a half years as executive director, participation in programs not only increased, so did direct revenues. The Paradise’s online presence also evolved with an updated website thanks to Twitchell’s skills and assistance.
“She did an absolutely fabulous job with bringing in fresh programming, fresh performers and hosting sell-out shows for lots of different things,” said Nelson of Twitchell. “She was really integral in knowing which grants to apply for, to get different kinds of people through the doors.”
One of the most notable grants Twitchell secured for the Paradise was geared toward individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensory challenges, like sensitivity to noise or excess stimulation.
“She has done a really good job with outreach to children and diverse populations, bringing in more sensory friendly programming,” said Jennifer Kluzack, Paradise finance assistant. “So we have the wiggle seats and booster seats and headphones to make it more enjoyable for children who may not otherwise enjoy theater productions because of their sensory issues.”
Starting in March, Twitchell implemented the Family, Fun and Film Night at the Paradise. According to Kluzack, the event has attracted new people to the Paradise who may have otherwise never set foot in the building. After four successful events, the Paradise plans to continue the family night four times in 2020.
“We were super excited to have [Kristen] on board and as a part of the family,” said Katie Schaumann, community engagement director for the Paradise. “We’re very grateful for everything Kristen had done for us, and we're sad to see her go but very excited about the changes ahead.”
The Paradise Board isn't in a hurry to find a new director, said Nelson.
“When we found out Kristen was going to be resigning, we talked about what that would look like as far as a committee looking for a new executive director,” said Nelson. “Rather than rushing to fill the position, we wanted to make sure had the very best person in place.”
Nelson has been active in Faribault, her hometown, since moving back in 2003. Owner of the Be My Guest Loft and a former president of the Faribault Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Nelson continues serving on the Chamber board and on the Faribault Tourism Commission. With her fundraising experience and familiarity with the Paradise Center for the Arts, she said the qualifications for the interim position felt like a natural fit.
The Board of Directors approved Nelson’s interim position at its Monday, Nov. 18 meeting. She met with staff for the first time Nov. 19 and officially started the following day. Nelson called the change “a very easy transition.”
Meanwhile, Twitchell has fully transitioned into her new job at Strategic Education Inc., which helps adult students advance their careers. According to Nelson, this new position is more conducive to Twitchell’s family lifestyle. While raising young children, Twitchell needed to work long hours and weekends at the Paradise Center.
Like Twitchell, Nelson is passionate about securing funding for the arts. Aware that grants only fund specific aspects of the arts, she encourages community members to become Paradise members, sponsors or teachers to increase opportunities in Faribault.
"It isn’t just about the physical art; it’s about that creative mind and helping that to expand," said Nelson.
Said Kluzack, “ … I’m really excited about the direction [Nelson is] going to help us take while we look for a new director.”