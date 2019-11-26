Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming snow overnight. Windy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming snow overnight. Windy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.