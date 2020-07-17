It took a village to make a new playground at Faribault Lutheran School possible in fall 2018, and after a fire destroyed most of the equipment Monday, it will take a village to rebuild it.
Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson said three juveniles were playing on the playground with a lighter, which started the fire that destroyed some of the rubber mulch and plastic playground equipment. According to Pederson, the Rice County Attorney’s Office has not filed charges.
Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst was called to the scene after the Faribault Police Department had arrived and talked to eyewitnesses. The state fire marshal eventually arrived on the scene as a secondary investigator. Dienst said the fire is being treated as arson whether or not it happened intentionally.
“We’re thankful there were witnesses and they were able to be as observant as they were to identify the individuals responsible for doing it,” said Dienst. “... It was a peace of mind to the school.”
Dienst reported extensive damage not only to the plastic but the aluminum legs of the playground equipment. Although the fire didn’t trigger large flames, he said the big concern was the amount of black smoke, which affected nearby trees by darkening leaves high above the ground. If the fire department hadn’t responded when it did, he said the fire could have possibly spread to properties east of the playground, but the blacktop prevented the wind from spreading fire in any other direction.
After the fire started on the playground, FLS Board Chair Kristal Sevcik was one of the first on the scene. It was disheartening, she said, to think about all the hard work destroyed in a short time.
Sevcik said the school fundraised for the damaged playground for about three years. While the financial goal was never met, a group of volunteers ventured to Lino Lakes to bring used equipment back to Faribault. The volunteers sorted through the pieces, planned out the playground and took it to a local painter to have it sandblasted. Shattuck-St. Mary’s students and other community members banded together to complete the project.
“My family and I installed it nights and weekends,” said Sevcik. “It took probably a month and a half to get it all installed.”
The FLS School Board and FLS parent Teri Rost both started fundraisers to support the effort of rebuilding the playground. It will take around $100,000 to $150,000 to rebuild, but if insurance covers any or all of the damage, Sevcik said donors will get their money back if they choose.
Rost attended FLS (nee Trinity Lutheran) 40 years ago, and her dad and grandfather also attended the school. Now, her son Andy is a rising fifth-grader at FLS. She wanted to get the fundraiser started as soon as possible after the fire, and she’s received donations from former FLS classmates who live as far away as California.
The fundraiser Sevcik organized on behalf of FLS was shared 432 times as of Friday with 38 unique donations.
“We’ve received so many messages of just support and concern for the children that it’s been amazing,” said Sevcik.
Of the fire itself, Sevcik said, “Obviously as Christians we forgive [the ones who started the fire], and we’ll move on, and together it will be good. It’s been sad to see some of the anger come out [on social media]; we’d rather focus on the positive and coming together.”