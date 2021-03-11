A report of a suspicious person near Faribault Community Center and Buckham Memorial Library has led to felony drug charges against a local woman.
Rebecca Julie Malecha, 47, of Faribault, is charged with one count of second-degree methamphetamine sale and an additional charge of second-degree meth sale in a school/park/public housing zone in Rice County District Court. Malecha also faces a charge of third-degree meth possession and third-degree meth possession in a school/park/public housing zone.
Court documents state Malecha was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched Sunday to Division Street West to check on a female described as “acting suspicious and possibly waiting for someone.”
Officers obtained a warrant, reportedly finding five plastic baggies containing a total of 10.61 grams of meth, $177 and other items in backpack in Malecha’s possession
“Based on the methamphetamine being in five separate baggies, two of the baggies weighing approximately 3.5 grams (commonly referred to as an eight ball), a note with contact information, and that (Malecha) appeared to be waiting for someone, officers had reason to believe (Malecha) intended to sell or distribute the methamphetamine,” court documents state.
Malecha was convicted of second-degree drug possession in September 2002 in Rice County.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson set conditional bail for Malecha at $20,000 on Tuesday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.
In other court reports,
• Michelle Evony Nin, 21, of Owatonna is charged with felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession and misdemeanor possessing a hypodermic needle in Rice County after after a Faribault police officer was patrolling the morning of March 3 when he saw a vehicle pass him with “several large cracks in the windshield, which would obstruct the driver’s view.” Nin, whose driver’s license was suspended and had an active warrant in Scott County, was arrested. During a search, law enforcement reportedly found a hypodermic needle and 0.39 grams of meth.