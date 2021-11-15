Susan Hacker-Kempenich has always enjoyed taking something that looks like nothing, and transforming it into something really beautiful.
Believing that anything can be transformed with a little bit of effort and creativity thrown in the mix, Hacker-Kempenich decided it was time to make an investment into her business, Lily of the Valley, a name taken from her favorite Bible verse.
On Nov. 6, Hacker-Kempenich welcomed customers, friends and family members into her newly renovated space in historic downtown Faribault. With the help of her husband Curtis and their friend Joe Dienst, and hours upon hours of work, Hacker-Kempenich transformed the former insurance agency into a modern, cozy, rustic space with lots of charm. Just about everything in the space had to be renovated or remodeled. They took out popcorn ceilings and exposed the old, tin ceiling, put in new lights, ripped out the carpet and put in new floors, repainted the walls and added elements like a brick wall and columns to amp up the aesthetics.
Hacker-Kempenich repurposes old furniture using different techniques to make each piece unique. Among the repurposed furniture items she has to offer, are products, including jewelry, purses, lingerie and clothes for women and children, and a small amount of men's clothing. She hopes to grow the men's clothing selections and sizes for boys' clothes for ages 7+ with the business. To help with inventory, Hacker-Kempenich brought in handmade soaps made by Mia and Tanna.
Her hours of operation are not yet set in stone as she looks to continue feeling out the downtown area and figuring out what hours will work best for customers. She says her mission is to bless other people in small, practical ways by being able to provide a fun place to find cool things, while staying on a budget. As a mom of eight, she knows what it's like to want nice things, but sometimes those things are not affordable.
Prior to moving her boutique into the 118 Central Ave. building, Hacker-Kempenich was set up in the Faribo West Mall from June 2020 to June 2021. While the mall was a good starting point for her and her new business, Hacker-Kempenich was ready for a change of pace and wanted to invest in the business even more. A dream that's always been in her heart, Hacker-Kempenich says with her and her husband's children getting older and life not getting any cheaper, she felt the time was right to make the leap. This move is just the cherry on top for Hacker-Kempenich when it comes to following her dreams.
"I feel like it was a dream God gave me 15 or 20 years ago, but being a stay at home mom is my first dream. This was always on the back burner, but something I wanted to do at some point," she said.
While Hacker-Kempenich admits the journey to starting her own business has been scary at times, she is determined to be successful and looks to teach her children that they can do anything they put their mind to. As a stay-at-home mom, Hacker-Kempenich loves being able to incorporate all her passions into one. A room in the boutique behind the counter is dedicated to her children and allows her to entertain/keep an eye her kids on nights where she has to work.
Small, practical ways
Living in Faribault since she was third grade, Hacker-Kempenich says she always thought it would be cool to have an old, downtown building filled with rich character. She hopes more people will come support local businesses on Central Avenue, and appreciates other shop owners who have already come in and offered support.
Kelly Nygaard, Faribault Chamber of Commerce Tourism director, marketing manager and Main Street coordinator, is absolutely thrilled to have Lily of the Valley join the historic district. Nygaard says Hacker-Kempenich has not only made an investment in her own building, but also the whole downtown and believes the boutique will be a great amenity to shoppers in the district and has offerings that will compliment others well.
"We have such a beautiful, charming downtown. I get comments from visitors all the time," said Nygaard. "Though retail nationwide ebbs and flows, through SI Hobby, Cardboard Vault and now Lily of the Valley, we are growing our retail offerings in downtown Faribault."
Nygaard encourages all to take a day and stroll downtown and see everything it has to offer. She adds there are also many other nearby businesses that offer fun items.
Of Lily of the Valley, Nygaard says Hacker-Kempenich offers such unique items, like boutique clothing, items for little ones and "fun and adorable items people are unlikely to find anywhere else."
Hacker-Kempenich says she is particularly looking forward to conversing with customers, whether they make a purchase or not and being a blessing to others in small, practical ways.
"I just want to love on people in any, small way I can," said Hacker-Kempenich. "It's amazing, shopping local is not just supporting me, it's also supporting my family. It's a big deal for local business owners."