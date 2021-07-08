School's out for summer — but not for the approximately 40 kids who just finished their first week of summer school at Medford Elementary. For those students, the academic quarter is only beginning.
The aim of the summer program — this year being the first time that Medford Elementary has implemented one — is to prevent what's known as the “summer slide,” in which students become unused to the routines and expectations of school. The impact of those three months off are reflected in students’ academic assessments.
Principal Josh Carlson added that summer school can also help young students grow socially and emotionally by getting them involved in activities with their peers.
Given the academic regression experienced by students around the country during COVID-19-induced distance learning combined with a fresh stream funding from the federal government, Carlson says that this was the perfect time for Medford to try a summer school program.
“Due to the restrictions that COVID had put in place, the students really missed out on a lot of the differentiated one-to-one instruction, so we went forward with summer school to get that extra support they needed,” Carlson explained.
“What better time than the summer to keep kids in a routine, get them continuously reading books and really honing in on those individualized skills for math and reading?” he added.
Given how short this year’s program is — it runs 8-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday from July 6-29 — Medford Elementary is focusing primarily on building foundational reading and math skills.
The students who qualify for the program are taught in three cohorts by three teachers: kindergarten to first-grade students, second-grade to third-grade students and fourth-grade through sixth-grade students.
Given the limited space in the program, students were chosen by teachers based on specific guidelines. These include where the student fell in relation to their peers on reading and math assessments, as well as how well the student did in achieving their grade-level goals, which are the student’s increases in academic assessment scores expected from year to year. Carlson said the program aims to close that gap.
So far, Carlson said, parents have expressed appreciation for the program. Beyond giving kids a purpose for learning in the summer, and giving them an opportunity to regularly socialize with someone outside their family, parents appreciated the simple things the program does, like allowing them to check out library books for kids to bring home. Students are also provided with breakfast before school and a sack lunch to take home after.
Though school staff were initially concerned about the district's inability to fund transportation to and from the school, they were able to connect with families that requested transportation before the program started to see if their child could still attend without it. The majority of parents said they still wanted their child to be a part of the program, and would work something out to get them to and from summer school each and every day.
Carlson said school staff dealt with challenges like this by reaching out to families beforehand to establish a connection and line of communication, resolving any confusion before the program got started.
Due to the increased unpredictability of school funding after the pandemic, though, Carlson said Medford Elementary’s summer program could be a “one-year deal.”
“We’re just not sure at this point,” he said.
Despite that uncertainty, Carlson said he was proud of the collaborative group effort on the part of school staff in putting the program together. He was also heartened by the high attendance rate among students. And educators.
The success of the program, he said, "shows our teachers are willing to care and dedicate their summertime to improve student learning for Medford Elementary."