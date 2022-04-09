A native of Faribault, LaVonne Leibeg dedicated her professional career to helping her community through her work as a nurse.
A graduate of Faribault High School and the nursing program and Faribault Vo-Tech, Leibeg spent many years working at locations throughout the Faribault and Owatonna area before retiring in 2010 due to health reasons.
Not quite ready to give up her desire to help out in the community, Leibeg took a recommendation from a friend to check out the opportunities provided by the AmeriCorps’ ServeMN programs in Faribault. AmeriCorps is a government agency designed to improve lives and build communities through service and volunteering.
“Originally, someone I knew said they knew somebody who had done it and that the person really liked it and they thought it would be something I would like,” Leibeg said.
Leibeg looked into the AmeriCorps program and recognized that it would be a good outlet for her desire to continue in service to the community during her retirement years.
She initially received a one-year assignment with the Minnesota Reading Corps and was placed at Roosevelt Elementary School in Faribault.
Leibeg went on to work for four years as a reading tutor at Roosevelt. She is currently serving as a tutor with the Minnesota Math Corps at Roosevelt, working with students in kindergarten through third grade. The Reading Corps program has been at Roosevelt since 2009 and this is the first year that Roosevelt has utilized the Math Corps program.
“The first year I was with AmeriCorps, I had never done this kind of work. As a nurse, I used to work with older people and now I’m on the other end of the spectrum working with the little kids,” Leibeg said.
Typically AmeriCorps limits its members to four years of service. But the introduction of the Math Corps tutoring program at Roosevelt allowed an exception to the rule since the school had funding and availability to bring Leibeg back this year.
She currently works 27 hours each week during the school year and tutors 18 students. She meets with nine groups of two students at a time for 20-minute sessions each day.
“For Math Corps, you do two students at a time, so you can really focus on those two students and they really progress quite fast,” Leibeg said. “If you saw from the beginning of the year until now and saw how much they have progressed you would just be amazed.”
Leibeg joined the AmeriCorps program without any direct experience in the field of elementary education. A two-week training session in the Twin Cities helped provide Leibeg with the background needed to begin her assignment at Roosevelt.
She works with the groups of students out of math books and also with a computer program called FastTrack, which is housed on a laptop computer she will bring to the learning sessions. The students are also asked to work on their math practices for 5-10 minutes at least three times a week outside of the tutoring sessions.
These learning interventions have proven to be effective tools to help the students progress in their studies, according to Leibeg and Ann Martinez, who works as an internal coach with the Math and Reading Corps tutors at Roosevelt.
“The evidence-based interventions help students show progress in their learning with the daily inventions,” Martinez said.
“It is kind of a repetition of certain math facts to try and get them to do it in their head instead of doing the math problems on paper,” Leibeg said.
Martinez added, “Our tutors are extremely dedicated to help students gain confidence in their reading and math abilities. They build strong positive relationships with each student that they tutor and have an incredible impact on our students’ success.”
Leibeg said the AmeriCorps experience has been very rewarding for her and something she would like to continue doing in some capacity as long as she can.
“I had Valentine’s cards from kids I didn’t even know this year because they see you come into the classroom to get the students,” Leibeg said. “They want to come and work with you and they are so excited to learn at this age. It’s very rewarding and the kids are awesome. I will probably do this type of thing until I can’t physically do it anymore.”
She also appreciates the positive sense of community created by the teachers and staff at Roosevelt.
“Everyone here is just amazing to work with,” Leibeg said. “The teachers and staff have been very supportive and I think they see the benefits of this program for the kids.”
As a retired person, Leibeg is just one of the many types of people who make up the AmeriCorps program. There is a wide spectrum of participants in the program ranging from recent high school graduates, college students and college graduates and people making career or life changes and retirees.
Benefits such as financial awards, tuition awards and health care offerings are other incentives offered to program participants.
“I think it is good for people who are retired and younger people who want to go on to school,” Leibeg said. “The biggest thing, especially for me at my age, it’s rewarding to see the kids and see how well they do, and being around other people… it’s just really rewarding.”
Martinez added her praise for the work that Leibeg has done during her tenure at Roosevelt.
“With LaVonne, her life experiences, positivity and her ability to build strong relationships with each student are assets,” she said.