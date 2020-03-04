Anne Marie Leland, Faribault Public Schools community education director, successfully defended her doctoral dissertation in Educational Leadership from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
The dissertation research topic addressed by Leland was unique to the state and featured an in-depth look at the way in which Somali parents in the Faribault district were engaged with their children’s schools and with their children’s education at home. Leland said, “I wanted to do research in an important area of my job in order to help our Somali parents with parent engagement skills and at the same time help our district become better partners with parents in the educational process.”
As the community education director, Leland oversees a number of district programs including early childhood education, adult education, Faribault Community School, Summer STEAM, and others that regularly include Faribault’s highly diverse parents and students. Back in 2017 when Leland enrolled in the MSUM first-ever doctoral educational leadership program, she sought permission from the superintendent to embark on research that focused on parent engagement of the Faribault Somali parent population.
“The superintendent, Todd Sesker and the Community Education team were overwhelmingly positive about the potential benefits of my research and they have supported my efforts throughout the process,” Leland said.
A quasi-experimental case study research model was created by Leland that involved several processes over a three-month period. First, with the assistance of Mariam Mohamed and Abdullah Sharif Hared, she organized a study sample group of 12 Somali parents that had 59 children and interviewed them to learn about their existing parenting skills and challenges as well as their level and type of involvement with their children’s schools and school staff. Leland found that issues of language, culture, and lack of formal education were significant barriers to parent engagement for the Somali parents in the study group.
Following that process, nine parent engagement training events were provided to the sample parents that were modeled after well-researched principles of effective parent engagement. The concluding activity involved interviewing the parents to determine if they had indeed learned about and demonstrated improved parent engagement practices such as conversing regularly with their children’s teachers and school, volunteering, helping their children at home, setting educational goals for their children, using the public library, and many others that mainstream parents take for granted as their role.
As Leland theorized in her dissertation, the Somali parents all exhibited greatly improved parent engagement skills due to the training interventions and several additional positive outcomes were also evident. For example, parents reported that they were now able to monitor their children’s grades, attendance and behaviors and they became much more involved in supporting their children’s educational process at home and in school.
Parents reported a sense of new-found empowerment and were more likely to talk regularly with teachers and advocate for their children with school faculty and administrators.
“I am thrilled that our Somali parents discovered this sense of empowerment and self-advocacy as all parents need to be champions for their children and ensure that their children are having a very positive school experience that leads to a rewarding future,” said Leland. “This is a social justice issue in a broader sense and I have a personal and professional interest in facilitating equity for under-resourced and disadvantaged populations.”
Leland’s diverse professional career underscored this social justice philosophy as she has worked as a teacher in Pakistan, as a US House intern in DC, as a coordinator for Literacy Minnesota and as a specialist with both the state Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
As Leland’s research goes online following the publication of her dissertation, it will become a model for other educators and school districts to use as they seek to improve parent engagement of populations of parents that do not have a strong voice in their children’s future.