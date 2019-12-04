A pair of Christmas trees are set up in the Medford Public School entryway, welcoming visitors and inviting them to give back this holiday season.
As part of the annual Giving Tree tradition, students, staff and community members can grab an ornament, shop for the items listed and bring them back to the school to be presented to other district families prior to winter break.
Each paper decoration lists both “wants” and “needs” requested by participants, who all qualify for the district’s free- and reduced-lunch program. The school sent letters out to eligible households in October asking if they’d like to apply and so far, over 30 families have written back with an application and desired items.
Organized by members of the National Honor Society, the tradition has been going on as long as anyone can remember. Jenna Berg, a student chair of the Giving Tree initiative, recalls picking up an ornament every year in elementary school.
“I think it’s always been there,” she laughed. When it came time for National Honor Society members to lead the event, Berg said she volunteered right away. The junior noted that having been involved with the tree for so long was a major motivator for her to help organize this year’s drive.
She and her three co-chairs also did a lot of work on the Giving Tree last winter, but this time around were named as official leaders.
“These ladies are the ones who volunteered to help out with this project, which is the biggest thing we do all year,” said Emily Primm, the group’s staff advisor, who sent out the initial Giving Tree communications to families.
Other National Honor Society initiatives often include raising funds or donations for larger organizations, and Primm added that the Giving Tree is special because of its hyperlocal impact. “[Other programs] don’t necessarily come back directly to the students and families at Medford the same way the Giving Tree does,” she said.
Eleventh-grader Isabella Steffen, who also helps run the Giving Tree, said she chose to head up the drive because of its proximity to home. “I think this is one that really helps our community.”
After the donation period is over, National Honor Society members will gather the ornaments that weren’t taken and go on a shopping trip to try and get everyone at least one item off their list. Organizers will then sort everything, and families will be able to pick up their presents from Dec. 18-20. Primm added that those receiving the donations remain anonymous.
“Two years ago, we had 40 families that we were able to help. Last year, it went up from that and it was almost 50 families,” Primm recalled. “We’re very grateful to the community, because they’re the ones that allow us to be successful every year that we do this.”
For those considering donating, Primm encouraged shoppers to keep an eye out for some of the older students on the list, noting that teenagers’ ornaments are often some of the last left on the trees.
Area residents who are interested in getting involved can stop by the school and pick up an ornament, checking it off as taken on a chart posted nearby. While most contain multiple ideas for both needs and wants, Primm said there’s no requirement to purchase everything on the list, adding that any donation is appreciated.
Shoppers then have until the end of the school day on Monday, Dec. 16, to drop the corresponding presents back off. The only requirement for donations are that the items be new and unwrapped. Primm asked participants to bring what they've bought in just a bag or box, so that it's easy to see what everything is.
Anyone with questions about the drive can contact Primm at eprimm@medfordtigers.org.