A man who allegedly threatened to kill Rice County correctional officers on a number of occasions while in jail has been charged with several felonies.
Jarod Scott Shoemaker, 39, of Faribault, is charged with five counts of making terroristic threats and one count of fourth-degree assault after allegedly throwing feces at a correctional officer during a September incident.
The threats reportedly took place throughout mid-September when Shoemaker, reportedly wanted in another state, was in jail.
“Your days are numbered,” he allegedly told one officer. He reportedly made graphic threats against another correctional officer’s family, at one point exposing himself and telling the officer to “come and get it.”
On Sept. 15, Shoemaker reportedly told another officer he was going to kill her, and, one day later, allegedly threw feces at another officer.
Shoemaker’s first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4. As of Thursday evening, he was in custody.
Court documents state Shoemaker has multiple convictions on his record dating back to 2000, including terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, stalking, assault, check forgery, receiving stolen property, fleeing an officer on foot, burglary and traffic violations.