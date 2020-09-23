Faribault CROP (Christian Rural Overseas Program) Hunger Walk participants won't travel in a pack this year so much as they'll scatter throughout the town over a five-day period.
The intent of the CROP Hunger Walk remains the same as the past 30 years: to unite faith communities in the fight against hunger on a global, national and local scale. But rather than setting a specific start and end time, the Faribault CROP Hunger Walk Planning Committee scheduled this year’s walk to last from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 5. And instead of following a specific route, teams and individuals can customize their own paths to a length and location that works for them.
Rev. Henry Doyle of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, the contact person for the CROP Hunger Walk, said the need for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic fueled the committee’s decision to spread out the walk’s time frame and make the routes more flexible.
“…We have to be very careful about who we associate with most of the time,” Doyle said. “I think sometimes we widen the circle of our contacts, and we maybe need to kind of reduce those.”
Teams and individuals may register for the walk or donate to the cause at crophungerwalk.org/faribaultmn or register in person at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour.
A number of area faith communities will participate in this year’s CROP Hunger Walk, including the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, Hope United Methodist Church, Fourth Avenue Methodist Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Christ Lutheran Church, Divine Mercy Catholic Church and Church of Christ. More churches are welcome to sign up.
Typically, the full group meets at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, walks down Central Avenue to Division Street and along Third Avenue to arrive back at the starting point. With Division Street under construction, Doyle predicts participants may choose any number of different routes. They may even start in the morning, take a break and continue walking later in the evening.
Like previous years, those who raise the top three dollar amounts for the cause will receive awards.
Church World Service sponsors CROP Hunger Walks throughout the country, using donations to not only fight hunger but also provide clean drinking water for communities and disaster relief for areas affected by tornadoes and floods.
Twenty-five percent of donations raised for the CROP Hunger Walk in a community go to a local nonprofit. Participants raised $12,000 last year, and $3,700 of that total went to the Faribault Food Shelf. Since the local food shelf closed, the Faribault CROP Hunger Walk Planning and Organization Committee needed to decide on a different recipient. This year, the nonprofit of choice is the St. Vincent dePaul Society Food Shelf.
“We try to give to an organization that reaches out to the whole community and isn’t just based on members of that church, but opened up so people have access to it for assistance,” Doyle said.
Mary Sandborn, an organizer of the CROP Hunger Walk in Faribault, simply said, “Please come, please walk, please donate.”
“Over the past 20 years, people have given many thousands of dollars to world hunger, and it’s an easy way to help people in need,” Sandborn said. “It’s interdenominational and anyone is welcome to come. It’s always been a lot of fun to participate in.”