A Rice County corrections officer charged with assaulting a jail inmate in early September is facing additional charges for a second alleged assault.
The second set of charges filed against James David Ingham, 31, of Dundas, stem from an incident in the early morning of Sept. 7 and involve a male inmate as he was being brought into the jail.
The prior charges are related to an incident the prior evening involving a female suspect. In that incident, Ingham allegedly used a self-defense technique to counter the female, suspected of drunken driving, striking her in the chest with enough force to throw her into the air and against a jailhouse wall. The woman needed four staple to close a head wound she suffered.
Olmsted County investigators viewed jail video and body camera footage from a Rice County Sheriff's deputy and a Faribault Police officer who arrested the man who was not named in the complaint.
Video reportedly showed that as Ingham and other law enforcement officers carried the inmate, also suspected of drunken driving, into the jail to place him in restraints, Ingham continued to use a technique intended to subdue the inmate even after he was told it was no longer necessary.
In two emails, sent by a sheriff's deputy and Faribault Police officer to their respective supervisors and reviewed by investigators, the officers expressed concerns that Ingham used excessive force on the inmate, pressing his arm on the inmate's neck when the inmate was passively resisting, pushing the handcuffed inmate into a restraint chair and pressing his knee into the inmate's groin. Twice, Ingham reportedly applied pressure just under the inmate's nose to subdue him, once when the inmate was physically unable to comply.
Ingham, who’s been with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office since October 2014, was placed on administrative leave following the incident while an internal affairs investigation is completed, according to a written statement from Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn. Due to potential conflicts of interest, Olmsted County handled the criminal investigation while the Mower County Attorney’s Office filed charges.
The male inmate was interviewed Sept. 16. He reportedly told investigators he remembered little of the incident, but said his nose still hurt.
Ingham initially agreed to an interview, but his attorney later cancelled it.
In all, Ingham has been charged with felony third-degree assault, four counts of gross misdemeanor misconduct of a public official and two counts of fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Ingham is set to appear in court Nov. 22.