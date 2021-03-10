The Senate’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee on Wednesday approved a bill chief authored by Senator John Jasinski, R-Faribault, that strengthens state criminal penalties for individuals who are convicted of assault that causes great bodily harm to a police officer, judge, prosecutor, or correctional officer.
The legislation increases the maximum sentence from 20 to 25 years for great bodily harm, and if the assault causes great bodily harm and was committed with deadly force or using a dangerous weapon, from 20 to 30 years. In either case, a perpetrator would serve a longer mandatory minimum sentence in prison. The bill is in honor of Officer Arik Matson, a Waseca police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty last January. Officer Matson and his wife, Megan, testified on behalf of the bill.
“We are extremely grateful for Minnesota’s police officers who put their lives on the line, in the hardest of circumstances, to keep us safe,” said Jasinski. “This is a common sense, pro-public safety measure that honors Officer Matson’s service — and the service of every law enforcement officer — by showing the community’s strong support for police and the tough work they do every day.”
“We continue on what we know is a long journey to healing and recovery. This legislation will bring a higher level of justice to horrific situations involving criminals that try to take the lives of our loved ones – officers that put it all on the line,” said Megan Matson, Arik Matson’s wife.
Jasinski, Matson, Rep. John Petersburg and others participated in a press conference announcing the bill in January. Watch the press conference at bit.ly/38sEttW.
Video of Wednesday’s hearing can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=t3VxDavKX9I.
The bill was referred to the Finance Committee, where it awaits a hearing.