It’s been the burning question for Faribault High School parents in recent months, particularly for parents of seniors: What does FHS plan to do for prom and graduation?
During the second year of the pandemic, these milestone events for upperclassmen will look a bit more “normal” compared to last year, but capacity is still limited.
FHS Principal Jamie Bente told the Faribault School Board during its Monday meeting that the administration is looking at 2 p.m. June 6 for a graduation date at Bruce Smith Field. Each graduate will be allowed up to four guests if the outdoor ceremony proceeds. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will remain on the same day but shift to the gymnasium. For an indoor event, each senior is allowed two guests. If the event location changes, families will know by 10 a.m. that morning.
This graduation format is a bit more traditional than last year, when the class of 2020 participated in a drive-thru style commencement at FHS. Each graduate rode in the same vehicle as their families and took turns stepping outside for photos, which were used for a virtual commencement video. This year, the graduation will again be livestreamed for guests who are unable to attend.
Compared to last year, Bente said schools had a better understanding of the guidelines and more information from the state at an earlier date. In 2020, he recalled schools were scrambling to put a graduation together because state guidelines were released so late in the spring.
This year, the Minnesota departments of Health and Education guidelines are based on capacity and distance, which is dependent on the size of venues at each school. While some schools have access to a stadium that holds 20,000, others might only have a baseball diamond. Bente said most schools in the region figured out a format that involves outdoor seating and limited guests for graduation.
Where prom was cancelled last year, FHS developed an alternative this time around. Bente said a senior appreciation event is planned for the evening of Saturday, May 15 at Bruce Smith Field in lieu of prom. The celebration will consist of a grand march, carnival games and fireworks, similar to what other schools have planned in the area.
“The students have been involved from the beginning,” Bente said. “The students and the parents are the ones doing all the planning now. We set the parameters of what we can and can’t do, and let them run with it.”
The rain date for the senior appreciation event is the following Saturday, May 22. If the second option falls through, Bente said the event will likely be cancelled because if an outbreak or a positive COVID-19 case occurs, the administration doesn’t want to push back the graduation date.
Unlike prom, the senior appreciation event is offered exclusively to FHS seniors to keep the capacity limited.
“Next year hopefully students who are juniors this year should be able to have a regular prom,” Bente said.
Faribault High School and Middle School students returned to school in person March 29, and since then, Bente said, “We seem to be - knock on wood - doing well.”
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which shows the 14-day case rate at each school, there are no current cases at most buildings and less than five each at FHS, the middle school and Lincoln Elementary.
Tracy Corcoran, director of teaching and learning, provided a quick distance learning update at the end of the meeting Monday.
“It has been really successful having students back in buildings,” she said. “The morale has increased when you have people in front of you reminding you why you do what you do.”