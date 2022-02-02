The next chief of police for the city of Faribault has been selected.
The City Council chose John Sherwin, currently a member of the Rochester Police Department, to take the position from the retiring Andy Bohlen.
Sherwin said during a meet and greet with the public Wednesday and in interviews that he has a unique combination of creativity and passion for police work. In his 20-plus years at the Rochester Police Department, he has seen and managed all aspects of the operation, and he supervised all of the divisions in the Rochester Police Department at one point or another in his career.
The three finalists for the Faribault chief of police presented themselves to the council and public Wednesday. All three candidates have served in the police force for more than 20 years and have extensive experience in all aspects of policing.
The first candidate to present himself was Daniel Bianconi. He has served at the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for more than 18 years and had previously served at the United States Department of Justice for two years. Bianconi has an extensive background in policing that he had intentionally reinforced through his pursuit of education.
Second was Sherwin, and the last candidate was Jason Arras. Arras has spent the last 23 years as a police officer in Shakopee. He expressed a passion for teaching, and he found a way to do that through teaching recruits.
At roughly 7 p.m. Wednesday, the council voted publicly to choose Sherwin. Voting came after each member of the council voiced their thoughts and feelings from the meet and greet.
“Jason and John are talkative and outgoing guys. Dan is a very quiet and very solid leader. I’ve heard nothing but good from him,” said Councilor Thomas Spooner.
Mayor Kevin Voracek asked all three candidates a question earlier and got vastly different answers from each person: “If you were a piece of furniture, what would you be?”
Sherwin gave the answer that intrigued the mayor the most: “a fishing rod holder.” The mayor felt that this answer was intriguing, because it took creativity and a clear personality.
Several of the council members said they were drawn to Sherwin because of his desire to make Faribault his home. He is interested in relocating and integrating himself into the community.
Councilor Johnathan Wood explained his thought process. He said he had a favorite after reading the candidates’ bios, but the decision later became tougher.
”Meeting these guys in person, it muddied the waters of what I was thinking. They’re all extremely well qualified," Wood said. "One of the things that I like about Jason is how well he speaks. He's easy to listen to, and he's easy to stay focused on.
"Daniel and his connection to Dakota County is really important. I do like the way that Daniel communicates too. When you listen to him talk, you feel like you can sit back and listen to him.
"John said a handful of things that I wasn't anticipating. He said he is looking to move into town to integrate here. This is a really difficult decision."
Councilor Janna Viscomi noted two aspects that Sherwin expressed clearly.
“John is very concerned with the mental health aspect with his staff,” she said. And, she added, “I like people that can problem solve creatively."
Considering all of this input, City Administrator Tim Murray asked the council to rank each candidate from one to three. All of the rankings were compiled and added up, placing Sherwin as the clear winner.
The council then continued the discussion, inviting current Police Chief Andy Bohlen to speak on the matter amid further discussion of the qualifications of the candidates.
“These are all exceptional leaders… You can’t go wrong. They’re all good,” Bohlen said.
Sherwin may not have been the safest choice for chief, but that is part of the reason that he was picked.
“Every time we’ve picked safe, we’ve lost,” Voracek safe.
The council has made a decision but the job offer is not finalized yet. Sherwin still has to accept the job and complete negotiations on salary and benefits before he is officially the next Faribault chief of police.