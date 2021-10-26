Residents living in the Faribault school district who wondered how School Board administrators’ views on the school district line up with that of parents now have some data.
A community survey regarding the perceived performance and what should be the top priorities of Faribault Public Schools was released at the Faribault School Board meeting on Monday. The survey was carried out as part of the district’s search for a new superintendent, a process in which the School Board wanted community input.
Todd Sesker, who’s officially retired but working as interim superintendent, has said he’ll leave his job with district when the contract ends June 30, 2022.
With nearly 500 individuals having taken the survey, which was available for weeks online, the results showed an administrative body, faculty members and parents that differ in what they think the goals of the school district should be. It also included information from interviews and focus groups conducted in early October. Survey responses were divided by respondent groups: administrator, community member, parent or guardian, student, support staff and teacher. About half of the respondents were parents or guardians. Seventy-one percent also identified as white while 22% said that they preferred not to respond to the question on ethnicity.
Before the presentation of the survey, district resident Leah Shoop spoke during public comment about the discrepancy in priorities for the school district between administrators and parents.
“I think that it should be very concerning that administration sees things in a very different light,” Shoop said, before imploring the School Board to get rid of the school’s mask mandate. “We don’t have the same vision,” she went on. “We don’t have the same values.”
After public comment, Ted Blaesing, senior associate with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA), an education consulting firm, presented the results of the community survey and some analysis to the board.
Blaesing began with the perceived strengths of the district, starting with faculty. In addition to indicating a perception that Faribault Public Schools teachers are committed and go the extra mile for students, the survey and interviews reflected praise extending beyond teachers to support staff. Administrators and district leadership were also cited as strengths, with a spirit of collaboration, effective communication and stability in uncertain times as key perceptions reflected in the HYA report. General quality of life in Faribault was also listed as a strength.
“Your people feel good about your staff,” Blaesing said.
In terms of the challenges the district faces, Blaesing said the survey showed diversity was viewed as both a strength and a challenge. While some respondents praised the value of ethnic, socioeconomic, religious and viewpoint diversity, others lamented a perceived political agenda with regard to how the district confronts questions of diversity and equity. Critical race theory was also mentioned multiple times.
The survey also asked respondents what they felt the top four priorities of the school district should be going forward. While parents/guardians agreed with administrators and teachers on the top two priorities — “Preparing students to be ready for the next grade and ultimately college and career ready” and “Hiring and retaining quality teachers and administrators” — they disagreed on what the other two should be.
Parents/guardians — as well as students and community members — selected “Providing a safe environment for students and employees” and “Ensuring a well-rounded experience for all students.” Administrators and teachers selected “Addressing students’ social and emotional needs” and “Addressing achievement and opportunity gaps.”
Blaesing had his own opinions as to the source of that difference in priorities.
With regard to “addressing achievement and opportunity gaps, administrators and teachers see that,” he said. “That’s the reason I believe that bubbled up to one of their top four. Sometimes parents, students, others don’t see that because they’re not wrestling with that every day.”
School Board Chair Chad Wolff asked Blaesing why he used the phrase “white flight” in his HYA report when describing the out-migration of students from Faribault Public Schools to surrounding school districts and private schools. Blaesing responded that he did not take this choice of words lightly.
“It was repeatedly mentioned by folks that we interviewed that folks are leaving the district because of the increased racial diversity within Faribault,” he said.
In an interview following his presentation, Blaesing clarified that it was speculation by some survey respondents that students of other families were leaving Faribault Public Schools because of an influx of Somali students or other students of color. Parents considering having their own children enrolled in another school or considering that option said in interviews with Blaesing that their thinking was shaped by the reputation of the district, discipline issues and other problems, from which Blaesing said he inferred that the increase in racial diversity was the real reason they were considering changing their children’s enrollment.
“Nobody’s gonna say ‘because of an increased number of students of color,’” he said.