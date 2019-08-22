It's been clear since April that Medford is very interested in a possible wastewater connection with Faribault's treatment plant, but there is still much to be done before the regionalization process can officially begin.
As the city of Faribault continues to embark on its capacity study where they analyze if their wastewater lines can accommodate additional flow, the Medford City Council is preparing itself as much as possible.
During a Wednesday work session, council members discussed how the city will finance a potential connection with Faribault. While the numbers are still very preliminary and there's a lot of tweaking left to do, the advice they received from their financial advisor was to adjust the wastewater rates for the town’s residents.
“We have about three options,” said Mike Bubany with David Drown Associates. “We can either rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once, we could do steady increases over a lengthy period of time or we can go with something that is kind of in between.”
According to Bubany, there are simply not a lot of options for Medford when it comes to the financing the potential hookup. He explained that with the first option, a vast majority of the rate increase — about 50% — would be seen in the first year following the connection. After that, residents would see a 5% increase on their bill for a period of time before eventually transitioning to a 3% increase. The more gradual options would take a longer period of time to plateau, according to the city administrator.
“It would be over many, many years,” Andy Welti said. “The option where the vast majority of the increase would come in the first year would include very small and very normal annual increases after that.”
Because the numbers are still preliminary, with nothing being set in stone until Faribault continues their current study, Welti said that the general consensus of the council was to wait until the agreement process begins to take a closer look at rates.
“We do feel the numbers will be pretty close to what we have,” Welti said. “Right now, Medford is just waiting to confirm that the connection point with Faribault will be where Faribault has indicated. If there are going to be any additional costs from Medford it will come from the connection point changing.”
The capacity study will determine exactly where the best possible connection with Faribault’s lines will be based on what areas in the city could accommodate the flow from Medford.
In Medford, the average residence discharges 5,000 gallons of wastewater a month, bringing their bill to $48.50 a month. Preliminary numbers thrown around during Wednesday’s meeting could nearly double those monthly bills.
The city of Medford had originally entertained the possibilities of either expanding its own wastewater treatment plant of regionalizing with one of its larger neighbors, Faribault or Owatonna. The connection costs were roughly $2 million cheaper with Faribault than Owatonna, and according to Welti the connection with Faribault would cost about $1.6 million less than upgrading Medford’s existing plant.
Faribault’s Water Reclamation Facility treats about 4.5 million gallons of water per day, with a capacity of 7 million gallons per day. Medford currently averages 86,000 gallons of wastewater flow per day, but the city’s 20-year flow estimate is 250,000 gallons per day. That would take up 16% of the Faribault facility’s available capacity.
Welti said that he anticipates revisiting the potential connection with Faribault in a few months.