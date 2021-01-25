Even though greater Minnesota’s unemployment rate has continued to decline from an early pandemic spike, the crisis has left imbalances within the regional economy that are likely to challenge workforce development agencies for years to come.
The latest report from the Mankato-based Center for Rural Policy and Development highlights just how unique these challenges are. In contrast to previous recessions, unemployment has been concentrated in certain sectors, like hospitality and sales. Projections from RealTime Talent, a public-private led collaborative focused on aligning Minnesota’s workers with workforce needs, suggest that those shortages are likely to continue even after the pandemic ends, though in much milder form.
According to the analysis, the state is likely to mostly snap back to employment numbers projected before the pandemic. However, there will be a gap of about 1% to 2% in sustained job losses — mostly coming from those sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.
On the flip side of the equation, many jobs in greater Minnesota remain unfilled because employers are unable to find the workers needed to fill them. These positions are more spread out throughout the labor force with health care is at the top of the list.
The workforce shortage is nothing new. Since 2008, greater Minnesota has seen robust growth in job vacancies that has outpaced even the Twin Cities metro. By 2019, the number of job openings offering full time hours and health insurance hit historic highs.
Even with the pandemic, greater Minnesota has continued to see significant job openings. CRPD Research Associate Kelly Asche was surprised to see job vacancy rates across the state of over 3%. Due to biases within the National Labor Exchange Job Postings database, on which the data is founded, Asche believes the number of job openings across the state is even higher, and he expects the worker shortage to worsen in the coming years.
“The projections have worked well in the metro, but in greater Minnesota they have really underperformed,” he said. “Over the past five to 10 years, they’ve shown that there would be workforce surpluses and there have actually been workforce shortages.”
Asche said that much of the gap comes from the manufacturing-related sectors. He believes that the state’s models are based on unrealistic assumptions about automation and outsourcing that don’t take into account unique production models at many greater Minnesota companies.
A shift
The pandemic has marked a notable economic shift for local communities, said Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen. Instead of trying to tackle an overall workforce shortage, the new challenge will be to shift the people to where the jobs are.
“The trick is, how do you reach those people and make sure the proper training opportunities are available? It’s very complicated,” she said.
Kuennen said that the city has been in extensive contact with DEED and local workforce development programs as it works to craft strategies to help the local workforce adapt. A key to that, she added, is to figure out how people can utilize skills they’ve already developed in new occupations.
Luke Greiner, a regional labor market analyst with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, said that nearly all of the drop in the unemployment rate he’s seen has been due to people leaving the labor force. In addition to fear over contracting the virus, Grenier said that one factor that may be encouraging people to take that early retirement is strong stock market prices, which have lifted 401ks across the nation.
The state’s childcare shortage has been exacerbated by COVID, further encouraging families to look for an exit ramp from the labor force. Grenier added that the picture is particularly altered for the young people who for years benefited from a tight labor market.
Jinny Rietmann, executive director of southeast Minnesota’s Workforce Development, added that the contrast between restrictions placed on hospitality businesses in Minnesota and the light touch approach used in Wisconsin and Iowa has also had an impact.
“A lot of individuals in the hospitality and food service industries have started commuting to Wisconsin or Iowa, because it’s easy for them to do,” she said.
In addition to laying out the broad set of challenges, the report offered potential solutions. Asche said that the word he heard emphasized most when talking with business leaders across the state was “flexibility.”
Panelists agreed that the cornerstone of any strategy to deal with Minnesota’s unique conundrum is additional support for its workforce development programs. Despite its complexity, Reitmann said that system has proven highly effective.
As the pandemic begins to lift, Asche expects that Workforce Development Centers are likely to be inundated with people trying to re-enter the workforce. To help connect those workers with the jobs that need to be filled, specific training is needed.
In part, the report argues that logistical improvements can and need to be made. It highlighted the importance of completing the state’s rural broadband network and strengthening communication so that job seekers have a better sense of the opportunities available to them.
Perhaps the most crucial piece is to strengthen connections between employers and workforce development agencies. Grenier said that he’s met many high school students who are unaware of local job opportunities because of a lack of communication. Grenier said that for students unsure of what occupation would suit their skills and interests, workforce development agencies should encourage them to consider the most in-demand occupations.
Faribault Public Schools and South Central College have worked with local employers to try to provide students with hands on experiences and job training that can help them shift into a quality job following graduation.
In part, job training and career education initiatives also serve to help reduce negative stereotypes around certain occupations. Asche noted that for example, the manufacturing industry has changed drastically in the last several decades and is now highly technical.