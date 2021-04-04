A group of Faribault High School students are learning to step up to the plate by giving their own input on a local food shelf space.
Community Action Center Faribault, on Cannon Circle, began mobile distribution to food shelf clients in late November. Steph Helkenn, coordinator of CAC Faribault, hopes for a June opening for the choice model food shelf, but she was told July or August is more likely.
Kevin Dunnigan, who teaches Leadership 1 and Leadership 2 at FHS, said the idea to partner with CAC Faribault started with a class discussion. He wanted his student to be passionate about whatever project the class chose, and food shortage was a topic that rose to the top. Dunnigan reached out to Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, which has been tackling the issue of food shortage, and that interaction led him to connect with CAC Faribault.
Helkenn and Emma Mentz, a 2020 FHS graduate now interning at CAC Faribault, visited the Leadership 1 class to show students the layout of the space and share its expectations of the upcoming process.
“[We’re] learning how to step up and take on a role, make it your own and lead others by example,” said Maggie Leichtnam, an FHS junior in the Leadership 1 class.
Sophomore Ian Ehlers explained that the vision for CAC Faribault is to create an area for shelf browsing on one half of the space, similar to a grocery store, and a community area for relaxing in the other half. The class is currently in the brainstorming process, figuring out which specific projects to take on.
Sophomore Emily Soukup, said Helkenn and Mentz gave the class a list of tasks they need to eventually complete, like marketing, labor and distribution. On the white board in Dunnigan’s classroom, the list continues with ideas for post-construction projects like shelving food, painting and recruiting volunteers.
Eventually, Leadership students will volunteer to help with tasks like painting and helping with manual labor. Even after the food shelf space is ready to open, Dunnigan said his Leadership 1 class will continue partnering with CAC Faribault with new projects in the years ahead.
Both Leadership classes were the “brainchild” of FHS Activities Director Keith Badger, according to Dunnigan. The classes began this academic year, made possible by the seven-period day implemented at FHS for the first time in decades. Leadership 1 generally contains freshmen and sophomores while Leadership 2 is mostly composed of juniors and seniors. All together, 23 students are currently enrolled in Leadership classes.
The Leadership 2 course has also developed a partnership with a community entity: Faribault Parks and Recreation. The class will promote and participate in the Arbor Day cleanup event planned for Saturday, May 1.
“I feel like stepping up and taking a leadership role helps develop character,” Ehlers said.
Leichtnam added that having leadership skills allows someone to take on roles that they wouldn’t normally and to step up in athletics as well.
Soukup agreed with Leichtnam’s comment on leadership being helpful with activities. She chose to take the class, she said, “because I want to learn to be a leader, to take control and not just watch others.”