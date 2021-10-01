Seas of red, black and white lined the streets around Bethlehem Academy Friday afternoon. 

BA band

The Bethlehem Academy band plays music to encourage students and staff along the route to cheer and clap to the beat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Students and staff of BA and Divine Mercy Catholic School were joined by some members of the community under the warm, October sun to celebrate homecoming.

Band member close up

Instead of marching in the parade, band members had the luxury of sitting on a flatbed truck instead. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kid cheering

Sounds from the Bethlehem Academy band were echoed by hoots and hollers from students and staff lined along the street in between the schools.  (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Prior to the 1:30 p.m. parade, a pepfest and Homecoming king coronation took place. Throughout the week, students took part in fun festivities like dress up days and sign making. 

Class floats

Decorated floats from freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors sit decorated in Bethlehem Academy's parking lot during the parade. Pictured behind remnants of traditional homecoming decorations is the junior's float, as they go for gold. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Mindy Reeder

Bethlehem Academy Principal/President Mindy Reeder helps get students in the school spirit by clapping to the beat of the music on the back of the band's flatbed. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The gym was decorated with Cardinal-themed posters during the pepfest, including special setups from high school students. Each class decorated their designated space with a specific team, with the seniors aimed against the opponent of the homecoming football game Friday evening, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights. 

King Aiden

Aiden Tobin, escorted by Madelyn Gersemehl, is selected as the 2021 Bethlehem Academy Homecoming King. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Aiden Tobin, son of Kari and Jason Tobin, was named the 2021 BA Homecoming King. Tobin was escorted by Madelyn Gersemehl, daughter of Emily and Matthew Gersemehl.

Andy and Molly

Since no parade is complete without candy, members of the 2021 Homecoming Court toss endless varieties of sweet treats to eager students. Pictured, homecoming king candidate Andrew Donahue throws a chocolate mixture out, while Molly Lund goes back for me. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Brady and Mia

Mia Potter smiles as she throws a handful of sugary sweets to younger students. Brady Strodtman was escorted by Potter throughout the week during homecoming festivities. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Other candidates for Gomecoming king included: Matthew Croke, son of Sarah & Andrew Croke, escorted by Elizabeth Cohen, daughter of Liz Cronin & Brad Cohen; Andrew Donahue, son of Julie & Tim Donahue, escorted by Molly Lund, daughter of Bridget & Brock Lund; Matthew Nelson, son of Mary & Todd Nelson, escorted by Madelyn Bauer, daughter of Crystal & Preston Bauer and Brady Strodtman, son of Jill & Richard Strodtman, escorted by Mia Potter, daughter of Anne & Steve Potter.

More candy

Newly crowned Homecoming King Aiden Tobin happily tosses a bundle of Dum Dum lollipops to students. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Due to construction along were the traditional parade route usually is, it was modified to start at First St. SW next to Divine Mercy Catholic School and proceed around the block. 

Father Louis Floeder

Divine Mercy's Parochial Vicar, Father Louis Floeder, greets students before the parade begins. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen and Fire Chief Dusty Dienst led the parade and waved to parade-goers. They were followed by Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn. 

Fire/Police chiefs

Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen and Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst wave to students and parade-goers at the start of the parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Troy Dunn

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn receives a warm greeting from a parade attendee along the route. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Next up in the line-up was the BA band to help get attendees in the school spirit. Sounds of the band were echoed by hoots and hollers from excited students and staff. The homecoming king and court filled out the rest of the parade, and threw out endless varieties of chocolate and sugary treats. 

Candy

Young Cardinals react after a handful of candy is thrown right in front of them. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The big Homecoming football game versus the K-W Knights kicked off later Friday evening at Bruce Smith Field. 

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

