Decorated floats from freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors sit decorated in Bethlehem Academy's parking lot during the parade. Pictured behind remnants of traditional homecoming decorations is the junior's float, as they go for gold. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Since no parade is complete without candy, members of the 2021 Homecoming Court toss endless varieties of sweet treats to eager students. Pictured, homecoming king candidate Andrew Donahue throws a chocolate mixture out, while Molly Lund goes back for me. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Mia Potter smiles as she throws a handful of sugary sweets to younger students. Brady Strodtman was escorted by Potter throughout the week during homecoming festivities. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Seas of red, black and white lined the streets around Bethlehem Academy Friday afternoon.
Students and staff of BA and Divine Mercy Catholic School were joined by some members of the community under the warm, October sun to celebrate homecoming.
Prior to the 1:30 p.m. parade, a pepfest and Homecoming king coronation took place. Throughout the week, students took part in fun festivities like dress up days and sign making.
The gym was decorated with Cardinal-themed posters during the pepfest, including special setups from high school students. Each class decorated their designated space with a specific team, with the seniors aimed against the opponent of the homecoming football game Friday evening, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights.
Aiden Tobin, son of Kari and Jason Tobin, was named the 2021 BA Homecoming King. Tobin was escorted by Madelyn Gersemehl, daughter of Emily and Matthew Gersemehl.
Other candidates for Gomecoming king included: Matthew Croke, son of Sarah & Andrew Croke, escorted by Elizabeth Cohen, daughter of Liz Cronin & Brad Cohen; Andrew Donahue, son of Julie & Tim Donahue, escorted by Molly Lund, daughter of Bridget & Brock Lund; Matthew Nelson, son of Mary & Todd Nelson, escorted by Madelyn Bauer, daughter of Crystal & Preston Bauer and Brady Strodtman, son of Jill & Richard Strodtman, escorted by Mia Potter, daughter of Anne & Steve Potter.
Due to construction along were the traditional parade route usually is, it was modified to start at First St. SW next to Divine Mercy Catholic School and proceed around the block.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen and Fire Chief Dusty Dienst led the parade and waved to parade-goers. They were followed by Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn.
Next up in the line-up was the BA band to help get attendees in the school spirit. Sounds of the band were echoed by hoots and hollers from excited students and staff. The homecoming king and court filled out the rest of the parade, and threw out endless varieties of chocolate and sugary treats.
The big Homecoming football game versus the K-W Knights kicked off later Friday evening at Bruce Smith Field.