“I’m bored” doesn’t always indicate disinterest when it comes from a child, according to Socratic Montessori Business Development Manager Abdisamad Adan.
Adan, a Harvard graduate with a degree in economics, explained that when a child says “This is boring,” it can really mean “I don’t understand this” or “This is too easy for me.” At the Socratic Montessori in Faribault, children can follow their curiosity and find games or activities that are challenging but doable no matter their level of competence. And since everything in the classroom involves problem-solving or strategy, they learn something no what materials or activity they pick.
“Our system of teaching is beneficial to all children,” Adan said. ‘If you are behind, we won’t force you to work on material for which you lack the necessary foundation. If you are ahead, we continue to challenge you with as much as you can handle. This is one of the ways in which we treat each student as a unique individual.”
Located in Faribo Town Square, Socratic Montessori, which doesn’t charge a feee for students, began three weeks ago as a summer program that will transition into an after-school program in the fall. Open to children going into second through fifth grade, Socratic Montessori has three-hour summer sessions five days a week for 20 students at a time and will run twice a week for 90-minute sessions after school. The goal, said Adan, is to serve around 100 students during the school year.
Socratic Montessori’s founder and director, Jonathan Starr, originally founded an internationally acclaimed school called the Abaarso School of Science in Technology in Somaliland. Adan explained that Starr eventually wanted to contribute to the education system in his home country, the U.S., and started the Socratic Montessori program.
Since Starr successfully worked with Somali families, Adan said a city with a large Somali population like Faribault was a natural fit for a location. Somali students who come from households that speak little English can also find support as part of the Socratic Montessori model. However, Adan emphasized the program’s mission is to serve anyone in the community within the appropriate age group.
“Our team has a lot of experience working with Somali children, but our system will work just as well for the rest of the Faribault community,” Adan said. “Whether your child is struggling or thriving, we can challenge and support them to reach their full potential.”
Playing to learn
Eight-year-old Somaya said she likes playing with Legos the best, and 10-year-old Siham said Jumbling Tower is her favorite game at the Socratic Montessori. But on Monday afternoon, the two of them gathered at a table with 9-year-old Aman and 8-year-old Guleed to build with colorful connecting pieces.
Meanwhile, in another area of the classroom, 10-year-old Salahudin played a Math Playground computer game alongside Socratic Montessori teacher Abdirahman Yusuf. Salahudin said he likes playing both board games and computer games, particularly a multiplication racing game called Tug of War.
“We want to give them autonomy of what they want to choose, and everything is intentional,” Yusuf said. “They’re also learning every step of the way.”
The games available at the Socratic Montessori help children apply what they learn to real world situations. Adan explained that students can memorize multiplication tables without first mastering addition, but while that can boost their grade at school, it will only help them so much in the real world. The philosophy of the Socratic Montessori school, therefore, is to meet students where they’re at.
“With our competency-based grading, we identify each student’s foundational level and have him or her master that before going to the next level of difficulty,” Adan said. “This gives them a real chance to succeed, especially for those behind their official grade level.”
The staff guides students rather than dictates, Adan said, and that helps children cultivate critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
“With encouragement, students see that they can think through problems and feel good about their accomplishments,” Adan said. “They take this psychological lesson with them. Through this process, we have seen a spike in their willingness to participate in unfamiliar activities and figure them out for themselves.”