"Minnesota music" comes in a wide variety of flavors. It's a cinematic folk sound for some, a blend of punk and rock, and a slice of country for others.
To bring all these genres under one roof, Paradise Center of the Arts Community Engagement Coordinator Katie Shaumann simply needed to reach out to some friends. As the bass guitar player for Lonsdale band Triple Stitch, she knows more than a few Minnesotans in the music industry.
Four music acts come together at the New and Emerging Minnesota Music Showcase 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The showcase is the first of its kind at the Paradise Center, but Shaumann hopes to bring it back time and again.
Triple Stitch performs as a headliner band as well as Minneapolis-based band Coyote Kid, formerly known as Marah in the Mainsail. Rock band Careful Gaze and country due The Jensen Sisters also join the lineup.
I’m excited to share the stage with old friends and new ones like the Jensen Sisters,” said Shaumann. “It’s exciting to do what I love at the place where I work. I’m thrilled.”
Careful Gaze
For Faribault native Jason Neymeyer, the New and Emerging Minnesota Music Showcase isn’t his first performance at the Paradise. But as the drummer for Minneapolis-based band Careful Gaze, it’s a new experience.
Lead singer Gabe Reasoner started his band as a solo project called Hunter Dumped Us Here and added a few more members to perform a few shows together. Most of the band originally came from Iowa, and eventually all members except the drummer wanted to move to the Twin Cities to experience the metro music scene.
That’s where Faribault native Jason Neymeyer entered the picture.
As the band transitioned from Hunter Dumped Us to Careful Gaze, Neymeyer stepped up as the group’s drummer. He already known the band's members for several years, and last spring they started writing songs together and released their first album, “You Too Will Rest,” in May.
“I would say [it’s] loud music of the emotional variety,” said Neymeyer. “It’s more purpose driven, not just playing songs because we like to play songs — and we do like to play songs.”
The intent of Careful Gaze, said Neymeyer, is to eliminate hatred, bring people together and remind them of their place in the world.
Neymeyer has performed with Careful Gaze in Iowa, where the other band members grew up, so he looks forward to bringing a performance to his hometown. The band performs mostly in the St. Paul/Minneapolis area, so he’s excited to branch out to southern Minnesota.
Aside from his own band’s performance, Neymeyer is anxious to see Triple Stitch perform because he’s known the members for many years. He’s interested in seeing how Marah in the Mainsails has rebranded itself into Coyote Kid, and while he’s never seen the Jensen Sisters perform, he’s game for being exposed to new and upcoming musicians.
“I think we’ll be a good fit, and it’ll be a really fun time,” said Neymeyer.
The Jensen Sisters
The youngest artists at New and Emerging Minnesota Showcase travel from northern Minnesota to bring the only country performance of the evening.
“We’re small but we’re mighty,” said Kansas Jensen, lead singer of the Jensen Sisters duo.
Added her sister Kendra, who plays guitar and provides harmony: “We make it work just the two of us and a guitar and occasionally a tambourine.”
Growing up in Goodridge, population 130, Kendra and Kansas never performed together as sisters. Kendra, the older of the two, said she was the shy one while Kansas was more willing to sing.
The sisters decided to sign up for their school talent show when Kendra was 15 and Kansas was 12. This was their first time singing for an audience together.
“We just knew we liked singing after that one song we sang, then people started asking us to sing at different places,” said Kendra. “It seemed like something that never went away.”
The pair performed at a few small events in their community, and about a year after their talent show debut, they booked their first festival. Although they didn’t think they would get paid for their performance, Kendra remembers a woman handing them a check written to “The Jensen Sisters.” They stuck with that name ever since.
A major highlight for the girls happened within the past year, when their first EP, “Highway Hippie” began charting on iTunes and reached the top 10 preordered country albums. Kendra said the show that followed in their hometown was probably one of their favorites so far.
”I don’t know what our lives would be like if this didn’t just pop up out of nowhere,” said Kendra. “I have no idea what our lives would be like if we wouldn’t be doing this.”
The sisters continue to live in Goodridge, located about 70 miles from the Canadian border, and agreed not to leave until they can leave together. For now, Kansas is a junior in high school while Kendra is a sophomore at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls. People think they’ll get on each others’ nerves and fight, but Kendra and Kansas feel otherwise.
“We’re always with each other, so we might as well make it work,” said Kansas.
Added Kendra: “I can’t imagine doing it with anyone else; it wouldn’t work with anyone else … We joke that we’re going to be 80 years old in a nursing home playing music together.”