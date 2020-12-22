An 18-year-old was taken to an area trauma center Tuesday morning following a single-car crash at 230th Street W and Iona Avenue in Morristown Township.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was a passenger in the vehicle. Not seat belted, he was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office.
The 17-year-old female driver was arrested at the scene and transported to District One Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and so a blood sample could be obtained. The driver was released to a parent. Criminal charges are pending the results of the blood test, according to the release.
Morristown Fire/Rescue and North Ambulance also responded to the crash, remains under investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with crash reconstruction and mapping.