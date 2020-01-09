When a brutal storm system containing several tornadoes and winds of up to 130 mph hit Rice County in 2018, members of Rice County’s Community Emergency Response Team were quick to respond and provide assistance for overwhelmed families.
Though it’s impossible to know when the next disaster might occur, it’s certain that CERT volunteers will be there to help. Those interested in pitching in to help will be happy to hear that the Rice County CERT is eager to add members, and holds free training sessions this month and next.
A program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, CERT teaches basic skills to community members who want to be able to help friends, family and neighbors in the event of a natural disaster. By performing routine but necessary tasks, CERT volunteers free up trained public safety officers so they can perform specialized work.
Over the last 25 years, hundreds of thousands of Americans have taken the free course. Here in Rice County, the CERT program was started by Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst several years ago with the help of grant funding that has since expired.
The Rice County chapter of CERT currently has around 25 volunteers. Dienst says that an expanded CERT team would be most helpful for emergency responders in Rice County. He emphasized that CERT is a part-time commitment, which people can easily fit into a busy schedule.
“I think some people don’t sign up because they don’t think they can follow through with all of the training and calls,” he said. “Honestly, we don’t have lots of disasters so other than the initial training so it’s not that time consuming.”
With the authorization of local authorities, CERT volunteers can provide aid in a variety of disaster situations, including but not limited to hazardous material spills, flooding, or extreme weather conditions. When Rice County was hit by the 2018 storm, CERT offered help and assessed the structural damage inflicted by the storm on many buildings.
CERT volunteers don’t need any prior training, only an interest in learning how to help others in the case of a disaster. All of the needed information will be provided in the course, which is broken up into eight chapters.
At the first meeting, four separate chapters will be covered during a seven-hour session. They are the CERT’s organizational structure, CERT’s approach to terrorism, fire safety and utility control, and light search and rescue tactics.
The second seven-hour session will place a particularly heavy focus on how to provide basic medical care in an emergency situation. In addition, disaster preparedness and psychology will be discussed.
Once a person completes the CERT course, they’ll receive a training certificate and a bag of materials they may need in the event of an emergency response, including a flashlight, helmet, goggles and safety glasses.
Anyone can enroll in the sessions, even those from outside Rice County, and a makeup day will be made available to those who are only able to make one of the sessions. Volunteers will receive an emergency warning system to notify them when they’re needed, although they can opt out.
CERT instructor Debra Peterson urged all community members to enroll in the course, even if they don’t know if they’re interested in volunteering or have enough time. She said that even if a person can’t volunteer, the skills learned in the course are still extremely valuable.
“The most important thing is to get trained,” she said. “We want to know that if something happens, people will take care of others in their community and neighborhood.”