One each February is widely recognized as National FFA Week by FFA chapters across the country.
This year, FFA Week officially began Feb. 22 and will end on Saturday. For the Faribault High School and Bethlehem Academy FFA Chapter, FFA was good time for them to spread awareness about the newly formed chapter. FHS previously offered an FFA program that was discontinued in 1992 while BA has never offered FFA.
"We're trying to get it off the ground," said Richard Nystuen, who advises the program, of the chapter. "It's beneficial for us to introduce students to FFA at a younger age … once they get older they become more uninterested in stuff."
All week long a "traveling exhibit" made its way from FHS to BA. Included in the exhibit was a list of fun facts about agriculture, as well as a list of the current FFA officers. A jar of corn kernels also accompanied the the exhibit, a challenge students to guess the correct number of kernels for cash first and second-place prizes.
On Thursday, two furry companions joined the celebration at Bethlehem Academy, giving both students and staff a quick "fur therapy" session. The lambs, who come from Nystuen's farm, added just the right touch to the week's celebrations.
Nystuen says the lambs have been "fabulous" in getting people to recognize FFA, noting that even having the guessing game for the corn kernels draws attention to the organization.
For two BA/FHS FFA members, Karlie DeGrood and Brooke Johnson, their background in agriculture, including their experience of living on a farm or having family who does, helped in their decision to join the organization.
DeGrood, who is the secretary of the chapter, says she joined FFA because she wants to continue her involvement in agriculture at the college-level.
Johnson, who's looking forward to joining the dairy judging contest team next year, shares a similar experience, adding that DeGrood's reasoning for joining FFA helped her find her reason for joining. She, too, plans on going to college for degree in the agriculture field.
For students like Sam Kiefer and Matt Hepalan, joining FFA was an opportunity to learn new things. Kiefer says he likes to try something he knows about first and then venture out into something new.
DeGrood, Johnson, Kiefer, Hepalan and Lucas Bauer agreed that their favorite part of FFA is having a "great" advisor like Nystuen, who is also a "great guy."
"Especially when he does stuff like [bringing in lambs]," added Hepalan.
Although this year's FFA Week is just wrapping up, DeGrood is already thinking of ways to improve for next year's celebration. Looking at how other FFA chapters celebrate the week will make their celebration a little bit bigger next year.
"[Other chapters] seems to spend a lot of time planning for it," said DeGrood. "We'll have a committee at the beginning of the year to make it a priority."
The chapter is working on an event to be held this spring, as a way to recognize those who have made donated to the chapter to help it get started. DeGrood says instead of holding a banquet, as many chapters do, this year they will hold a breakfast. She says since they are just getting going, the chapter hasn't competed in many contests and all members agreed that a breakfast would be a better fit.