While Rice County’s Board of Commissioners will have the final say, discussion of a rezoning amendment that would allow Lonsdale area businessman Tim Kes to build a home on his property doesn’t appear to be going the way he might have hoped.
At the recommendation of city staff, Lonsdale’s Planning Commission unanimously approved a resolution that would ask the county not to rezone the property for agricultural use. The resolution now goes to the City Council, where Mayor Tim Rud predicts it will be approved at Thursday’s meeting.
Located about a quarter mile south and southeast of Lonsdale, Kes’s Webster Township property currently sits in the urban reserve zoning district, as do nearly all properties located within a mile of city limits. Kes is asking for the permit because rezoning would enable him to build a house for his daughter on the site. If approved, the permit would remove 141 acres from the urban reserve zoning district — land expected to eventually become part of the neighboring city — instead designating it as agricultural.
Currently, only one of the five parcels which technically compose Kes’s lot is a potential building site. Three had their building rights removed and are now covered with a conservation easement, while the remaining one is too small to be a viable build site.
Rezoning the property as Webster Township agricultural land would not restore building rights on the properties which have had them removed. However, it could be possible to transfer building permission from another Webster Township property.
Under the current ordinance, designed in part to “Restrict land uses that have the potential to interfere with orderly urban expansion and subdivision at urban densities,” Kes’s development would not be allowed.
Lonsdale City Councilor Kevin Kodada, the council representative on the Planning Commission, said that commissioners were concerned that by redesignating the land now, they would open themselves up to headaches if the city wants to expand in the future.
Under Lonsdale’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Map, Kes’s property is projected to see significant land use in the coming decades, specifically for medium- to high-density residential and industrial development.
For his part, Kes expressed surprise at the Planning Commission’s opposition, saying that city staff had not initially voiced an objection. A Feb. 4 meeting with the Rice County Planning Commission also went smoothly for the would-be developer.
“It is mostly keeping the uniformity of the UR district,” said Rice County Planning Commissioner Preston Bauer at that meeting. “They is a little jog out on the bottom, but there is a jog out on the east side too, so the UR zoning around the city is not square.”
County Commissioner Jeff Docken said that the county board is likely to follow the Planning Commission. While it’s rare for the county to deny a rezoning application, Docken said that he understands Lonsdale’s concerns. The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday tabled the rezoning discussion until early next month.
“This would be a peninsula, as it touches ag but only on one corner,” Docken said. “In looking at that, it’s troublesome that it would be almost entirely surrounded by urban reserve.”