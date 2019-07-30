After months of anticipation, Minnesota’s new hands-free cell phone law goes into effect Thursday.
Lisa Kons, Traffic Safety Programs manager for the Minnesota Safety Council, held two seminars Tuesday at the Rice County Government Services Building to explain the law to county employees. Kons, who played a key role in getting the new law approved, stressed that even though the new law allows motorists to use their phone in hands-free mode, even using a phone in hands-free mode distracts the driver and substantially increases his or her risk of crashing.
“We don’t want people to think, ‘I can be on my phone all the time now,” Kons said. “If you must answer that phone, make sure it’s hands-free… (but) understand that being on that phone hands-free is still very much a distraction.”
Under the new law, motorists can be ticketed for simply holding a cellphone in their hand while driving, even if they are stopped at an intersection while doing so.
Motorists will only be allowed to use their cellphones while driving if they do so in voice activated or hands-free mode, regardless of whether they are using the phone for work or personal use. Smart watches are considered equivalent to a cellphone under the new law.
Motorists can still use their GPS devices while driving, but only in one-touch or voice activated mode — scrolling and typing in an address are both prohibited.
Motorists under the age of 18 will still not be allowed to use their cellphone in either hand-held or hands-free mode. Only if a motorist needs to obtain emergency assistance in the face of an imminent threat to their life and safety will they be allowed to place a call in hand-held mode.
In Minnesota, distracted driving contributes to at least 80% of all crashes, according to Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Each day, an average of 215 crashes occur in Minnesota causing 81 injuries, one death and nearly $5 million in damages. Drivers who use a cellphone are four to five times more likely to be in an injury crash, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
In a majority of states where a hands free law has been implemented, a 7-10% decrease in traffic fatalities has occurred. If a similar drop happened in Minnesota, it could save 50-55 lives a year and prevent thousands of life-altering injuries.
Advocates expect that the law will make it easier for law enforcement to enforce the existing ban on texting and driving. Texting and driving citations have been on the rise, with 9,545 Minnesota drivers were ticketed for texting and driving in 2018. Drivers who text and drive are 23 times more likely to crash, according to a study from the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.
The enactment of the Hands Free law is the result of years of determined advocacy from Minnesotans who have suffered greatly from the consequences of distracted driving.
“I want people to know that it just takes a second or less to injure or kill someone, or yourself,” said Kathy Cooper of the Rice County Safe Roads Coalition. “(The pain) lasts forever.”
Minnesota joins 18 other states and the District of Columbia in implementing such a law. Motorists will be required to pay a base fine of $75 for the first violation and $275 for a second violation, plus additional fees.