This week, the Faribault Police Department is looking for Christopher Johnson and Larry Dang.
Johnson, 52, is a Faribault resident who is the subject of a Scott County warrant for fifth-degree controlled substances. Johnson is 5’6” tall, weighs 222 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Dang, 29, is the subject of a probation violation warrant. Dang was convicted of felony fleeing a police officer in April 2020 and was sentenced to three years probation. Dang is 5’3” tall, weighs 135, has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Johnson or Dang whereabouts is asked to call the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-4305.