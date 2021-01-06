Faribault High School this week announced Tanner Longshore and Kylie Petricka as its nominees for the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple “A” Award.
The award recognizes high school seniors for academics, arts and athletics. Recipients must have a 3.0 or higher grade-point average and participate in MSHSL sponsored athletics, fine arts, and activities.
Triple ‘A’ Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.
Tanner Longshore is the son of Joe and Julie Longshore. He has maintained a 3.691 GPA while being actively involved in arts and athletics. He earned all-state honors in choir and as a member of the FHS Theatre Troupe has participated in musical theatre, dramatic theatre, comedic theatre, children’s theatre, and voice acting.
Longshore is a six-year member of the FHS cross-country team and served as captain the last two years. He’s also a captain, state qualifier and five-time letter-winner for the swim team. In trap shooting, he has competed for three years and twice participated in the state tournament. He has also competed in track for two years.
Longshore said his academic experience, as well as his participation in extracurricular activities, have shaped him into the person he has become. In the fall, he plans to major in choir and theatre at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
“I can’t begin to think of all the ways these three areas of my life have shaped me into the person I am today,” he said. “The Academics have given me my intelligence and understanding of the world. The Arts have given me my charisma, personality, and love for performing. The Athletics have given me my strength, passion, and drive to be better as a person and as a competitor. I love the arts so much that I want to pursue a career in it and I know it may be tough, but I know I have the drive for it.”
Kylie Petricka is the daughter of David and Shalinie Petricka. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking three AP courses and College in School Concurrent Enrollment classes in physics and anatomy.
As a contrabass player in the FHS orchestra, she has served as a section leader the last four years, received superior ratings twice and earned all-state honors as a senior. She has also participated on the speech team the last two years.
Petricka has competed on the varsity tennis team the last five years and the varsity basketball team the last four years. She has also played softball the last three years.
Petricka hasn’t decided on a college, but plans to pursue her master’s degree in biomedical and/or computer engineering.
“Participating in different activities has broadened my experiences outside of the classroom. I have formed many new relationships, learned how to advocate for myself, and have come to appreciate diversity more by being involved in various activities,” Petricka said. “Through both my academic classes and sports teams, I have gained collaboration skills that I know will be essential to me in the future. Being constantly involved in activities, academics, and athletics has significantly impacted who I am today.”