Huddled outside of District One Hospital, Ann Vohs stood among a small group who waited and watched as the backhoe bucket swung back and forth, and back and forth, and back and forth, pulling pieces from Johnston Hall.
Section by section, it came down, part of the demolition of the historic building, once a part of the Episcopal Seabury Divinity School, until the machine was able to lift the massive cornerstone and deposit it onto a waiting tire to cushion it from damage.
At the bottom of the stone, in a carefully chisel-out space and secured by wooden shims, was a six-inch by one-foot metal box. They'd found it, the rumored time capsule.
Vohs, a Faribault native, who along with her husband, Karl Vohs, has long advocated for the city's history and historic preservation, described the moment Friday morning that they cut into the copper box and lifted out the enclosures as solemn, "almost sacred."
"We were witnessing something you don't witness every day," she said. "I think we were quite awestruck."
Inside the time capsule were handbooks from Shattuck School, St. Mary's Hall and Seabury, some religious texts, a Pioneer Press newspaper and three documents commemorating the hall's May 15, 1888 dedication. In addition to a printed prayer card and a page signed by each member of the class of 1889, was a handwritten note, attributed to the building committee.
Vohs has the privilege of reading it aloud:
"The corner-stone of Johnston Hall was laid with appropriate ceremonies on Tuesday, May 15th 1888 by the Rt. Rev. H.B. Whipple D.D. bishop of the diocese of Minnesota, assisted by Miss D.B. Shumway, daughter of Mrs. Augusta M. Huntington.
"This Hall is the gift of Mrs. Augusta M. Huntington and erected in memory of her father William Sayn Johnston.
"The building committee and members of the Board of Trustees of the Seabury Mission.
"The Rev. F. O. Hookins, the Rev. James Dobbin and J.C. W. Coltrett, esq."
And while there was excitement, there was some sadness. Just feet from where Vohs; the hospital's former head of nursing, Joan Miller; several hospital facilities employees and a handful of construction workers stood were the remnants of Johnston Hall. After 133 years, the building's distinctive tower was declared a hazard, leaving the city's council with no choice but to approve its demolition.
"It was quite emotional for me and the group, said Vohs, acknowledging that she was simultaneously in the moment and trying to imagine what those gathered for the dedication all those years ago might have been thinking.
Sue Garwood, director of the Rice County Historical Society, had a chance to look over the documents — each in pristine condition — which in some ways made sense and in some way gave her pause.
"Why did they choose those publications?" she asked. To her, the handbooks and some of the religious documents made sense. But why, she wondered, was there no Faribault newspaper tucked inside?
While Garwood, Vohs, Miller and City Councilor Sara Caron are working with Allina Health/District One Hospital leaders to determine how to physically commemorate the hall's presence in Faribault and its historical significance, discussions with leaders from hospital, Shattuck-St Mary's School and the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour will determine the future of the 13 newly discovered documents.
The Historical Society has no paper records from Seabury, said Garwood. Those were transferred to Illinois when in 1933 Seabury merged with Western Theological Seminary in Evanston.
"It's neat to think about the events, and this old, historic building as being brand new and with all the hopes and opportunities," she said.
"People put time capsules together because the future is unknown. They want a piece of their now to be known."