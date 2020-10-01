A Faribault man who led law enforcement on a search through rural Steele County has been charged in State District Court, according to court records.
Clinton Albert Christopher Juring, 35, was charged with two felony counts of domestic assault on Wednesday for an incident that occurred Sept. 29 along Interstate 35 in Steele County. The maximum sentence for felony domestic assault is five years in prison.
Juring’s bail is set at $100,000 and he is currently being held at the Steele County Detention Center. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was called to mile marker 47 along I-35 for a report of a domestic incident at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday. The responding deputy spoke to a woman who stated Juring was a passenger in her vehicle when he grabbed her sweatshirt and began pulling on her during a verbal argument. The victim said that caused her to accidentally hit the accelerator, putting her vehicle into the ditch.
The victim and an additional passenger in the vehicle said Juring struck the victim several times, according to the report. The deputy observed redness on the victim’s neck and blood near her left eyebrow. The victim told the deputy Juring threw her phone at her head when he exited the vehicle and took off on foot. The report shows the witness saw Juring climb over a fence.
Steele County deputies, a Minnesota State trooper and two conservation officers began searching the area for Juring following a report of a male exiting the river near the bridge on County Road 45 between Clinton Falls and Medford. The trooper located him in a swampy open area, and the conservation officers were able to take Juring into custody without incident. Two knives were found on Juring.
Juring has two previous domestic violence-related offense convictions within the past 10 years, including a 2012 felony domestic assault conviction and a 2011 felony domestic assault by strangulation conviction, both in Rice County. The convictions make the current charges felonies.