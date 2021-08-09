At its global headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, Nestlé has renovated a 258,333 square-foot extension built in 1977, to make it a benchmark in energy efficiency.
The use of Electrochromic SageGlass glazing, which regulates both heat and light in the building, resolves three key challenges for projects of this scale: optimizing employee comfort, improving the energy efficiency of the aging building and respecting the appearance of the original shell, which reflects the neighboring structure and on which no external shading could be fitted
"SageGlass glazing can be used in both new buildings and those undergoing renovation. For this project, their innovative technology enabled us to respect the look of the existing shell while bringing the building up to date with the latest energy standards. It also solved the issue of protection from the sun and of the architectural appearance," says Joël Brönnimann, associate architect.
The SageGlass solution chosen was LightZone glazing. It comprises three independent tinted areas for targeted and fine-tuned control of sunlight in the interior. Throughout the day, the amount of natural light and heat entering the building is regulated automatically. Employees are protected from glare and benefit from ideal working conditions. They can also manually tint the glazing in the meeting rooms — for example, when they want to project a presentation.
Even when tinted, the SageGlass glazing remains transparent and maintains a visual connection with the outdoors. Nestlé employees therefore benefit from a beautiful view of Lake Geneva and the surrounding mountains, no matter what the weather.
SageGlass smart glazing regulates the amount of heat and light that enters the building, reducing the need for air conditioning and artificial lighting. In conjunction with other centralized building management systems, the glazing reduces energy bills.