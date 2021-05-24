Live entertainment, parades, a barbecue cook off and Medallion Hunt are just the tip of the iceberg for the 36th annual Morristown Dam Days, which runs from June 4-6.
Last year marked the first ever Dam Days cancellation, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s celebration will pick up where the annual tradition left off. Per state guidelines, masking is still required for those unvaccinated. The celebration will be held rain or shine.
As the Dam Days Committee had decided in 2020, before the event was cancelled, the 2021 Twilight Parade grand marshals will be members of the Morristown Morries baseball team along with past team members that went to state in 2019, 1989, 1988 and twice in the 1960s.
“It is an honor,” said Kyle Green, Morries off-field manager. “I know the town supports us quite a bit whenever we do [go to state], so it’s something different … They had a real good following when they went to state in 2019. It’s nice to show our appreciation for their support.”
Morries coaches past and present, including current coach Brent Vollbrecht and former coaches Rick Vollbrecht and Curt Spitzack, contacted members of the state teams they coached and invited them to ride on the grand marshal float.
“I would like to see a lot [of Morries] on there,” Green said of the parade float. “It’s something you don’t see all the time. Some are close; some have moved away. I knew the guys on the ‘80s roster and played with some of them. Some are still around. I was on the 2019 roster. I didn’t get on it until 1992, so I just missed the ‘88 and ‘89 teams.”
The Miss Morristown Queen Pageant and Little Miss Pageant kicks off Dam Days at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the Morristown Community Center. Three queen candidates are running for the title of Miss Morristown, and nine junior candidates have signed up to run for Little Miss Morristown.
Other key Dam Days events follow Friday, starting with a 1:30 p.m. euchre tournament at the Morristown Community Center. The 5 p.m. hour includes local food stands and the beer garden openings, hot beef sandwiches from American Legion Post 149 and a carnival courtesy of Family Fun Shows of Mankato.
The lineup for the annual Twilight Parade also kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, and the parade itself starts at 7 p.m. The route begins at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 404 W Franklin St., and finishes up on the south side of the middle school. Dam Days Chair Kristin Velzke said the parade will have between 90 and 100 units.
Friday’s final event is the Big Top Tent event at the beer garden, which features music by Old Country Boys. This portion of the event is only for the 21 and older crowd and requires a Dam Days button for entry.
Weekend events
Saturday is another full day of Dam Days events, starting at 8 a.m. with the Kids Fishing Contest for those 16 and under. This event takes place at the city park, and participants need a button sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Post 149.
The 9 a.m. hour includes three different activities to choose, including the co-ed volleyball tournament next to the baseball field, a farmers market across from the Mill Vendors (this lasts until noon), and the start of the Medallion Hunt. Those who participate in the Medallion Hunt can find clues on the main stage and must have a Dam Days button to claim the prize.
The Top 25 Car Show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 on Saturday at the Babe Nordmeier Baseball Field. This is open to all vehicles, and gates open at 8 a.m.
The family carnival continues at noon Saturday, the same time the RC Demolition Derby begins at the car show pit. Gates open at 10 a.m., and drivers meet at 11:30 a.m.
Throughout the day, from noon to 5 p.m., the historic Morristown water powered grist mill and museum will be open for guests. The mill and museum will reopen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and there will be a mill dedication at 2:30 p.m. later that day.
Most of the events follow the usual schedule, but one new feature is an escape room, which is open to six participants per game from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Children who want to compete in the Kiddie Tractor Pull can sign up at the Big Top Tent at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and participate at 3 p.m. that afternoon.
The later crowd can enjoy a street dance starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday under the Big Top Tent, featuring The Blue Ringers. Like Friday night’s event, the street dance is for those 21 and older.
The final, brightest event of Saturday, the fireworks show, launches at 10 p.m.
The last full day of Dam Days begins with an all-you-can eat brunch from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion. At 10 a.m., Dam Days attendees can participate in an ecumenical worship service at Peace United Methodist Church.
Those who attend Dam Days on Sunday will have several family friendly activities to join. The Family Fun Show carnival will set up attractions one last time, starting at noon, when the Kiddie Parade goes through downtown. The lineup begins at 11:30 a.m. on the north side of the middle school. Then, from 1 to 2 p.m., Tricia and the Toonies will perform under the Big Top Tent.
The ninth annual Amateur Back Yard BBQ Cook Off at 1 p.m. will be held at the park by the river. Dam Days attendees can then watch the Morristown Morries play against Lake Crystal at 2 p.m., or head over to the American Legion for bar bingo.
The last hours of Dam Days include a bike drawing for children 11 and under 2:30 p.m. at the Big Top Tent, a Duck Drop Race at 4 p.m. at the Morristown dam, a Freddie Justice hypnotist show from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a $1,000 raffle ticket drawing 6 p.m. at the Big Top Tent.