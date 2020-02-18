Being a mentor for a child or teen doesn’t require intense training, a specific degree or even a drastic lifestyle change.
What many Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Southern Minnesota volunteers have found is that being a mentor is much simpler. Sometimes, children and teens just want someone to talk to, go grocery shopping with or someone to look to as an example.
Kevin Raney, of Owatonna, said he was nervous going into the BBBS program in 2014, but he’s continued to mentor Avary, now 13, ever since their match.
“It's just been a great experience,” said Raney. “And really, anyone that’s got two hours a month, that’s all it takes, and I absolutely believe my family gets at least as much if not more out of it than our Little does. It’s rewarding on both ends.”
Though Raney enrolled in the program as an individual, his wife, Monica, became more involved after meeting Avary. Raney's expanded his involvement with BBBS and now also serves on the recruitment committee.
“Some people hear that word ‘mentor’ and get scared off,” said Michelle Redman, BBBS of Southern Minnesota executive director. “They think they need to be this academic person when in actuality mentoring is just a friendship.”
Across Rice, Steele, Dodge and Waseca counties, Redman said 250 youth, called "Littles" by the organization, are on the waiting list to be matched with a Big. To find potential matches, BBBS of Southern Minnesota organized a Big Draft Recruitment Campaign for 2020. As a recruitment tool, BBBS has joined forces with the NFL as part of its Inspire Change initiative.
For residents interested in learning more about volunteering as a Big, BBBS has organized two local Big Night Out events during the Big Draft. The first is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Imminent Brewing in Northfield, and the second is 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Trio in Waseca. To conclude the Big Draft campaign, BBBS hosts a draft party the night before the NFL Draft from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 22 at Mineral Springs Brewing in Owatonna.
In addition, The Cheese Cave of Faribault hosts its quarterly Big Cheese night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. This event is a chance for individuals to hear about the impact of the BBBS program on both Bigs and Littles.
These Big Night Out events aren’t only opportunities for prospective Bigs to hear the stories of current volunteers and increase their awareness of the program’s offerings, but to simply have an evening out. No one who attends is obligated to sign on with BBBS. Instead, guests can digest what they’ve heard and decide for themselves if it’s a good time to become a volunteer.
Matching Bigs with Littles is a very intentional process, said Redman. Instead of matching the next Little on the list with the next Big who signs up for the program, BBBS establishes matches according to compatibility and common interests.
Each Big is required to devote at least one year to the program, but a number of volunteers remain Bigs until their Little graduates high school. What many people don’t realize, said Redman, is BBBS also welcomes couples and families to join the program. That way, the Little doesn’t take away time from a volunteer’s family life but instead becomes part of their plans.
Bigs and Littles get together once every couple of weeks. For those worried about finding things to do together, BBBS organizes five to seven free activities per month for matches. These outings include, depending on the season, archery, snowshoeing, curling, bowling, and college and career readiness events. Redman recalls a time when a Big was fearful of horses during a horseback riding outing, but her Little talked her through it.
“It’s a very natural thing,” said Redman of these connections. “The most successful matches are ones that are natural, just hanging out and doing fun things together. Not to simplify it, but those interactions that are so simple break down barriers and build stronger pathways.”