A Faribault woman reportedly was lying in the roadway when she was fatally struck by a Rice County Sheriff’s Office squad car.
Stephanie Marie Olson Wesley, 52, was killed early Saturday morning on Highway 60 between Faribault and Waterville, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Sgt. Trevor Peterson, 46, was driving a squad car eastbound when he struck Olson Wesley just before 2 a.m.
Deputies attempted lifesaving efforts, but Olson Wesley was pronounced dead at the scene.
A segment of squad camera video released Monday by the Sheriff’s Office appears to show Olson Wesley lying in the lane of traffic before she was hit. The release from Sheriff Jesse Thomas says the video was released to “quell any rumors.”
The Sheriff’s Office also said Monday that Peterson was traveling at 59 mph on the 60 mph highway at the time of the collision. He was on duty but not responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident.
The Minnesota State Patrol is handling the investigation.
The updated release Monday said: "No further information can be released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation."
A GoFundMe page raising money to help with funeral expenses says Olson Wesley had a disability and did not have life insurance.
The page created by Dawn Shook says Olson Wesley “was a friend that was there for everyone.”
Friend Tesse Lester said Olson Wesley had two children and three grandchildren who “were her life.” She worked for a local delivery service.
“She had a smile that lit up a room and a laugh that was contagious,” Lester said. ‘She touched a lot of people's lives. Faribault will not be the same without her.”