Emma Kuball, a junior at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School, credits her involvement with FFA for helping her become more independent.
If someone told her as an eighth grader that she would one day become the region FFA president, she said, “I would have laughed at you.” But since she joined FFA as a freshman, she’s grown comfortable with doing interviews and speaking in front of a crowd. These experiences, and her knowledge of agriculture, have prepared her well for becoming the FFA Region VII president.
Kuball’s one-year term as region president began after the FFA State Convention, which was held virtually Wednesday, April 21. Seven other region presidents were recognized, one for each of the eight FFA regions in Minnesota.
“I’m really excited to be able to work with my team,” Kuball said. “I’ve made friends with them so far even though we have only known each other for two months. I’m excited about what we’ll be able to do in other people’s lives.”
Since being the Region VII FFA president makes Kuball part of the State Officer Team, her role involves leading camps and taking on other leadership opportunities within FFA. She’ll also help out at the Minnesota State Fair, if health and safety guidelines allow it to resume this summer. There, she would volunteer at the Miracle of Birth education exhibit that showcases the birth of animals like lambs, calves, goats and piglets.
To earn the honor of region president, Kuball first needed to earn her state degree in FFA. That required being an active FFA member for at least two years and completing a variety of different tasks like participating in 10 FFA activities above the chapter level and earning and investing at least $2,000 in a supervised agricultural experience. Becoming region president also involved an interview and application process.
The vice president of the WEM FFA Chapter, Kuball said she enjoys the program’s contests and the way it prepares members for the future. She’s been part of her chapter’s officer team since she was a sophomore and also joined chapter committees to help plan FFA Week and the FFA float for parades.
“I think FFA is really interesting because it’s one of the only student-led organizations,” Kuball said. “FFA has a chapter level, region level and a national level, and on each of these levels there is an officer team led completely by students with a supervisor. It does give you a real life opportunity to lead and see what you can do.”
Even before joining FFA, Kuball has been involved in agriculture her entire life. Her parents, Nathan and Shannon Kuball, have raised their family on a dairy farm north of Morristown.
Agriculture experiences have been prevalent in Kuball’s family history. Her great uncle was an agriculture teacher for many years, and her parents have both earned the American degree (the highest degree in FFA). Her older sister, Kelsey, was a previous region president as a high school senior and is currently pursuing her American degree. Each of them have inspired Kuball to continue her family legacy in agriculture.
Kuball also credits her advisor, Tyson Cooley, for pushing her to try new things. He, in turn, offered positive words about Kuball.
“Emma is very detail oriented; she sees the task through to the end,” Cooley said. “She is great in any crowd; she’s very personable and she has a lot of passion for the activities she’s involved in. When Emma signs up to do something, you know she’s going to give it her all.”