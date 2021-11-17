When the Faribault City Council approves the city's 2022 property tax levy next month, it's expected to slice off about a third of the projected 5.83% increase it authorized in September.
A lot of that, City Administrator Tim Murray said during a Tuesday work session, is attributable to a surprising drop in employee insurance costs.
That's good news for Faribault property owners. According to figures presented by city Finance Director Jeanne Day, the owner of a $175,500 residential property will pay nearly $16 less in city taxes next year. That will be offset, however, by increases for water and storm water, making the estimated impact on that median priced home at about $24.38 in 2022.
The owner of a $300,000 residence will pay nearly $30 less in city taxes while the owner of a $1 million commercial property will be assessed nearly $200 less than for this year, according to Day.
The county is proposing no additional personnel in 2022, though it will need to hire a new police chief. Andy Bohlen, a nine-year veteran of the force, retires Dec. 31.
Contracts with labor unions and pay increases for non-union employees will increase costs to the city. The city has budgeted overtime for its police in 2022 ($5,383), and the Community Development Department plans to spend $7,536 on an intern in 2022.
Parks & Recreation Director Paul Peanasky, like other employers across the nation, is losing good employees to higher-paying jobs, and requested a $2 per hour pay increase for seasonal Parks & Rec workers. That request will tack on about $100,000 onto next year’s spending plan.
In all, the city expects to spend an additional $410,500 on wages and benefits in the coming year.
If approved, that will put the levy at $10.6 million, up slightly from nearly $10.2 million in 2021, and mark the fifth consecutive year the city's tax rate has dropped. In 2018, the tax rates was about 57.5. If Day's proposal is accepted, the city's 2022 tax rate will be 51.525. Much of the drop, which coincides with increases in the levy and budget, is due to large industrial projects like the new 1 million square foot Faribault Foods plant and the second Daikin plant just off the interstate near County Road 9 being added to the tax rolls.
Along with increased water rates, the cost to hook up to the city's water system is going up. Both hikes will help pay for $13 million in improvements to the city's water treatment plant.
A public hearing in which taxpayers can bring questions and concerns about the proposed 2022 tax levy and budget to the council is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in council chambers in Faribault City Hall.