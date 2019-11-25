The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is again partnering with American Express and small local businesses to help area residents get some holiday shopping done Saturday, a day that's become known as Small Business Saturday.
American Express started the nationwide observance in 2010 to celebrate the contributions that small businesses make to the local economy and communities. The program quickly became so popular that it was expanded to the UK in 2013.
According to a survey conducted by American Express and the National Federation of Independent Businesses, last year's celebration brought in a record $17.8 billion to small businesses across the country. Seventy percent of Americans report that they are aware of the holiday, and 59% of business owners say it increased their sales. Around the same time, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce doubled down on its efforts to encourage residents to shop local. Since then, the “I get it! In Faribault” campaign has been a staple of the Chamber’s promotional efforts.
Chamber Director Nort Johnson said that the event always receives a healthy boost from American Express’s robust national promotion efforts. American Express also organizes “Shop Small Canvas Tote-Bags” and ships them to each local chamber.
Here in Faribault, the event goes under the name “Shop Small Saturday,” and after a decade it’s showing no sign of slowing down. In hopes of increasing sales on an already robust weekend, many local businesses will have its specials Saturday.
The Chamber and local businesses fill each bag up with special discounts and coupons. Area residents are encouraged to pick up a bag and take advantage of the coupons and offers packed inside. The bag will also include a list of all participating businesses, said Kelly Nygaard, the Chamber’s Main Street Coordinator and Marketing Manager.
“This event really gives us a chance to highlight our fantastic dining, shopping and service options that we have right here in Faribault,” Nygaard said.
With only a limited number of chains in town, Faribault’s economy is composed largely of locally owned small businesses. Nygaard said that she’s always excited to see entrepreneurs in our community fulfilling their dream of owning their own successful business.
Nygaard added that if people want to see small business thrive, and provide a wide variety of services and shopping options right here in Faribault, it’s important that they choose to support those stores through events like Shop Small Saturday.
Johnson added that when money is spent locally, it’s “recycled” repeatedly, supporting local businesses as many as seven times. That’s because local business owners and employees tend to live right here in Faribault, making it convenient for them to spend their money locally.
Faribault’s locally owned ACE Hardware is one business that has long participated in the event. Co-owner Kathryn Donahue said that although the allure of big box chains and online sales may be bigger than ever, it’s small, local business that is the cornerstone of our community.
“We’re at kids events, at schools, at churches,” she said. “I think that face-to-face contact with businesses is a great thing.”