Despite the fact that no one in her family had ever received a breast cancer diagnosis, Mindy Reeder was shocked and angry when she was diagnosed.
“Initially I was a little angry at myself. I felt like I should have known,” Reeder said. “No one on either side of my family had had breast cancer, so I was never worried about it.”
Reeder is the principal of Bethlehem Academy and a resident of Faribault. She was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in February this year. Her oncologists discovered she had two types of invasive breast cancers that had affected the lymph nodes under her left arm — the same side where her tumor was discovered.
She said, due to COVID-19, and her father’s Lymphoma diagnosis in June 2020, she had delayed her usual mammogram.
“It is so important that women stay consistent with mammograms,” Reeder said. “Even if there is no history of breast cancer in their family.”
Since her diagnosis, Reeder has been vocal of the importance of mammograms and monthly self-checks. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, breast cancer in women has been slowly increasing since 2004. Nearly one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Luckily, the mortality rate has steadily decreased since 1988, with an average of a 2.4% every year. The survival rate is high, especially when the cancer is detected early.
Following her diagnosis eight months ago, Reeder has researched, asked questions, and learned as much as she could about breast cancer. She said she learned there are several indications and symptoms that many women, including herself, don’t realize are early signs.
Though she was still doing self-checks, feeling for lumps, dimpling and tenderness were two signs she didn’t notice or attribute to having cancer, because there were no unusual lumps to feel.
It was recommended by her team of doctors that she undergo a double mastectomy, which would remove both of her breasts. Reeder said she has learned that many types of breast cancer can come back, especially the invasive types she was diagnosed with.
Along with the double mastectomy, Reeder also had 36 lymph nodes removed.
“I felt secure with the surgery,” Reeder said. “I wouldn’t need radiation or chemotherapy.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, estrogen plays a major factor in breast cancer, especially as women age. Excess estrogen, according to Reeder, was a big contributing factor in her diagnosis.
Because of this, for the next five years, Reeder will be taking a medication called Tomoxifen, a hormone therapy drug that blocks estrogen from being produced, which will help keep the cancer at bay.
She also has consistent follow-up appointments to ensure the cancer has not come back and to monitor any affects her medication may cause.
Today, she is taking steps to stay on a healthy track. She enjoys walking and tries to make time to do so every day, as well as making healthy eating choices.
“I have a bit of a stressful job,” Reeder chuckled. “So I make sure I have time to take care of my mental and emotional health.”
Reeder said a diagnosis of breast cancer can be scary for everyone, and no two cases are alike. She encourages those who are affected by cancer to make sure they surround themselves with positivity and to find a place for treatment where you feel cared for, heard and listened to.
“I feel incredibly blessed and thankful to have had such a great support system,” Reeder said. “The staff at my school, the community, and my team of doctors have been incredible. I feel so well taken care of.”