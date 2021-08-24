Southern Minnesota is growing – but not fast enough.
Following the results of the 2020 Census released Aug. 12, it's clear that redistricting will largely impact the state's rural areas. In southeast Minnesota, this will primarily impact Senate District 24, a seat currently held by Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault).
According to the Census data, Jasinski’s district grew by only 1,346 people over the last decade, bringing the total population to 80,357 The “ideal” Senate district, according to information from the Minnesota Legislature, will be 85,172.
This gives the redistricting committees only three options to grow the district’s population by 5,000, said Steven Schier, the emeritus professor of political science at Carleton College.
“I could see [redistricting] moving in a variety of different directions, but if you want to get people you have to move east, west or north,” Schier said, adding that there is not enough population base directly south of the district to be effective. “The main question facing the area is the future of District 24, which in reality could have a big effect on state politics.”
Republicans currently have a one seat majority in the State Senate, which Schier said leaves them vulnerable in District 24 because of the proximity to Northfield — the “democratic island surrounded by rural republican areas.” Schier said Northfield is the key variable, not just in the future of District 24, but the future of state politics.
“If all or even part of Northfield gets added to District 24 that will really change the voting profile and will make it a more competitive seat,” said Schier, saying the region has been represented in the Minnesota Senate by a Republican for most of the last 30 years. “This could become a swing seat and could help determine who is in control in the State Senate after the next election. The whole direction of state politics could turn – but that is quite a few ‘ifs.’”
With Northfield’s population sitting just over 20,000, Schier said the expanded district would have to drastically change in order to take the entire city in its border. He reiterates, however, that taking in even a portion of the city could still create political turbulence in the longstanding conservative district.
With the other options of moving west toward Mankato or east toward Rochester, Schier believes it could still increase the number of DFL voters, though perhaps not as many as moving into Northfield would. Schier said this would also create a very large district geographically.
Though the timeline for the House and Senate redistricting committees to begin the process is set for January, Schier said he does not believe the House and Senate will be able to agree on new district borders. With a DFL-controlled House and a Republican-controlled Senate, Schier said the courts will have to step in.
“This is going to depend on what the court does,” Schier said. “The first authority is with the legislature, but if they are unable to work together and the governor can’t agree with the plan the courts will step in and draw those lines, which is almost certainly what will happen.”
Because of his confidence that the Minnesota Supreme Court will ultimately be the designer of redistricting, Schier said it is hard to really predict what District 24 will ultimately look like.
“The Democrats would draw in Northfield, but the Republicans I don’t think would,” Schier said. “But it almost doesn’t matter because neither party is going to be in control.”
In 2020, Jasinski received 63% of the vote. Schier said as the district stands now, it is a “pretty safe” Republican seat, but with redistricting in the horizon that safety is on the decline.
“Regardless, for the next election District 24 will look quite different than it does now,” Schier said, adding that he believes it could become a target for Democrats and that the seat could become one of the most crucial in 2022. “The whole state is being reconfigured, so the future is hazy.”
Senate terms are typically four years long, except when redistricting occurs. Those terms are two years.