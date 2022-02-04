Two DWI charges have been dismissed after the mayor of Faribault pleaded guilty Monday to careless driving in April.
On Jan. 31, Kevin Voracek entered a guilty plea in Rice County District Court for careless driving, a petty misdemeanor. He was also sentenced that day to attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Impact Panel and complete a chemical assessment.
Per the plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of driving while impaired were dismissed. The charges stem from an incident that occurred April 7, 2021.
According to court records, a Faribault police officer pulled Voracek over after noticing a cigarette being thrown from a car window and the vehicle "drifting within the lane and toward the curb and back to the center line." Voracek reportedly told the officer he had had six beers within a three- to four-hour period. Both the officer and a state trooper administered field sobriety tests to ensure there was no conflict or favoritism, due to Voracek's position as the city's mayor.
A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .092, according to court records. Voracek was arrested and taken to the Rice County Jail. A second breath test reportedly registered a blood alcohol content of .08.
Voracek was initially cited for driving while impaired, but later that month, he was formally charged with three counts of fourth-degree DWI.
In his petition to enter a guilty plea, Voracek said he drove a vehicle "carelessly or heedlessly in disregard of the right of others, and in a manner that endangers the rights of others."
Voracek was convicted of misdemeanor driving while impaired in January 2008. He pleaded guilty and was given a stayed sentence of 90 days in jail and two years probation. Court records show he was also required to seek chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, attend a DWI clinic for first-time offenders and attend a MADD Impact Panel.
When asked last year, the mayor said the two incidents are “completely unrelated.”
Voracek was first elected to a seat on the Faribault City Council in 2008. He began his tenure as mayor in 2017. He was elected to a second term in 2020 when he ran unopposed.