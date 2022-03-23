Paradise Center for the Arts instructor Diane Lockerby leads youth through the hand-building clay part of the spring break pollinators camp Wednesday. PCA volunteers also assisted throughout the sessions. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
There are thousands of pollinator species in Minnesota, including over 400 species of native bees. A handful of area youth put their pollinator knowledge to the test by participating in a pollinator spring break camp Monday through Wednesday.
Eleven students in the three-day camp explored the world of pollinators through building with clay, making seed bombs, playing games and participating in other activities. The free camp was open to area elementary school students, who are off of school this week for spring break.
The camp was a joint venture of Ignite Afterschool, The Paradise Center for the Arts, Buckham Library, River Bend Nature Center and Faribault Community School.
Camp sessions began at the Paradise in the morning. They spent the afternoons at Buckham Memorial Library or River Bend Nature Center.
The camp was funded in part with a grant from Ignite Afterschool. The metro-based nonprofit received funding from the Minnesota Department of Education, which shared federal pandemic relief grants. Lunch was provided by At Risk After School Meals.
Campers made art while at the Paradise Center for the Arts in the mornings.
On Monday and Tuesday youth chose a pattern to trace on a clay disc. Then they painted the butterflies, spiders, hummingbirds, bees, sunsets and flowers. On Wednesday youths sculpted and decorated heart-shaped structures
Paradise Center for the Arts instructor Diane Lockerby led the class, with assistance from volunteers. Lockerby explained to youth Wednesday morning how to best go about painting their pieces and encouraged them to use their creativity.
Ali said youth also toured the Paradise to see all the different features it offers, including the kiln, the green room and the storage room.
At River Bend, Faribault Community School Facilitator Zahara Ali said youth toured the nature center and some of the trails. They also colored flowers with food coloring and focused on activities teaching them about bees and honey. Activities while they were at the library included making seed bombs.
Faribault Community School, which hosts after-school clubs and events at Jefferson Elementary School and Faribault Middle School Staff, helped make the camp happen. The program handled the registration process and its staff transported and helped supervise the campers.