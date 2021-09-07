While sticking with classic chicken strips and French fries or a bowl of pasta when eating out are certainly safe food options, those seeking a sampling of more "adventurous" options may want to check out an upcoming Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Tourism event.
Held Thursday, Sept. 16, the 2021 Taste of Faribault event features participating restaurants eager to show their tastiest treats. Restaurants, caterers, grocers and delis will highlight Faribault's cuisine along with a number of drink options: beers, wines and spirits.
The Taste is also a good opportunity for area residents to learn more about the options available in the community.
The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has hosted the event for years. Already, says Chamber Operations Director Casie Steeves, it's boasting a list of 20 vendors. As the event draws closer, a full list of vendors will be available . Though Steeves has only been a part of the event for the last five years, it has quickly become a favorite of hers for two simple reasons: a love for eating and of trying new things.
"It's a lot of fun to go and eat some food," said Steeves of the event.
It will be held at the Faribo West Mall for the second year, as Steeves said they learned from COVID that the mall worked as a great venue for better flow and more room to mix and mingle.
Tickets are $20 for attendees who register in advance and $25 at the door. Until Sept. 10, those who purchase four tickets at $20 a piece will get one ticket free. Sponsorship dollars and ticket proceeds help the Chamber further its work to promote local businesses. Last year, Steeves reported the Chamber sold approximately 275 tickets for the event, which is open to the public, and hopes that number will be closer to 400 this year.
Steeves describes the event as an opportunity to get little samplings of food items each vendor is known for. As a customer, Steeves says she likes being able to try something she might not be willing to order a whole plate of in a restaurant. Organizers and vendors also have a few surprises in store this year, which will only be revealed at the event.
From a vendor's standpoint, Steeves also sees benefits to participating in the Taste of Faribault. Along with connecting one-on-one, vendors are able to share their passions and what brought them into their specific industry while attendees are sampling.
This year in particular, with staffing shortages in many industries, Steeves says it's also another way to promote job openings and careers in the hospitality industry.
Michele Voegele, co-owner of the Channel Inn in Warsaw, has participated in the Taste for four years. She loves the opportunity to offer samples, and hopefully make a connection and gain a new customer. Seeing people out and enjoying the community, food and other people is an added bonus for her.
Voegele, whose business is outside of Faribault city limits but still in Rice County, said prior to her first year at the Taste many didn't know about her bar/restaurant.
Typically, Channel Inn has its well-known homemade pizzas for sampling. It's also excited to partner with a local distillery to serve bloody Marys with Channel Inn's homemade mix.
"I'm a firm believer in supporting small businesses and community. I would rather help fellow competitors, so to speak, than be against them," said Voegele.
Above all, Voegele hopes for a great turnout this year.