National Passenger Safety Week

Roadway deaths — in the U.S. and in Minnesota — are rising again at an alarming rate. People are still driving recklessly. Drunk, drugged and distracted driving are on the rise.

Minnesota recorded nearly 500 traffic fatalities in 2021, the most since 2007 when 510 people were killed on the state’s roads. Rice County’s numbers were down in 2021 – with five people killed – but that followed a particularly deadly 2020. That year, 10 died in traffic fatalities, a jump from the two deaths in 2019.

Data from 2021 shows that two of Rice County’s five fatal crashes involved alcohol. One was related to distracted driving, and in two, at least one of the people involved were not wearing a seat belt as required.

Passengers need to play a more active role in their own safety and that of others. Passengers need to be empowered to speak up and have the courage to intervene when their lives are threatened by an unsafe driver.

That is why We Save Lives and the National Road Safety Foundation have launched National Safety Passenger Week. Its goal is to promote safe driving practices and prevent unsafe ones when we see them by empowering passengers to “SPEAK UP” when their lives are in danger from a reckless driver.

You have a choice. By speaking up you share that you care about the lives of your friends, family members and even strangers. Rice County urges you — choose to stay safe by intervening.

People across the country are signing the Courage to Intervene Promise and letting everyone know they will not ride with anyone who is drunk, drugged and/or distracted.

Statistics show that, in 2019:

• 62% of all traffic fatalities are passengers.

• 13% of those who died in alcohol related fatalities were passengers

• 53% of children killed in alcohol related crashes were passengers.

