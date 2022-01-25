...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Roadway deaths — in the U.S. and in Minnesota — are rising again at an alarming rate. People are still driving recklessly. Drunk, drugged and distracted driving are on the rise.
Minnesota recorded nearly 500 traffic fatalities in 2021, the most since 2007 when 510 people were killed on the state’s roads. Rice County’s numbers were down in 2021 – with five people killed – but that followed a particularly deadly 2020. That year, 10 died in traffic fatalities, a jump from the two deaths in 2019.
Data from 2021 shows that two of Rice County’s five fatal crashes involved alcohol. One was related to distracted driving, and in two, at least one of the people involved were not wearing a seat belt as required.
Passengers need to play a more active role in their own safety and that of others. Passengers need to be empowered to speak up and have the courage to intervene when their lives are threatened by an unsafe driver.
That is why We Save Lives and the National Road Safety Foundation have launched National Safety Passenger Week. Its goal is to promote safe driving practices and prevent unsafe ones when we see them by empowering passengers to “SPEAK UP” when their lives are in danger from a reckless driver.
You have a choice. By speaking up you share that you care about the lives of your friends, family members and even strangers. Rice County urges you — choose to stay safe by intervening.
People across the country are signing the Courage to Intervene Promise and letting everyone know they will not ride with anyone who is drunk, drugged and/or distracted.
Statistics show that, in 2019:
• 62% of all traffic fatalities are passengers.
• 13% of those who died in alcohol related fatalities were passengers
• 53% of children killed in alcohol related crashes were passengers.