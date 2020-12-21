With frustration rising as the COVID pandemic stretches into 2021 and tight restrictions on social gatherings remaining in place across Minnesota, crowds braved the cold this weekend to support several local small businesses.
Basher’s Bar and Grill in Faribault held a particularly large outdoor event on Saturday evening, serving food and drinks on its back patio. Basher’s went all out, setting up several fire pits along with heaters and a large tent that was partially open in accordance with the state’s orders.
While they were careful to not run afoul of the governor’s orders, Basher’s co-owners Don and Denise Clayton made no bones about their frustrations with the governor’s orders, cheekily naming the event “Walz’s Winter Patio Bash.” The event took off, garnering more than 100 shares on Facebook even though it was announced just two days before the event itself took place. The Claytons promised that all proceeds, such as they might be, would go to employees they’ve had to furlough.
Despite the chilly and windy weather, sizable crowds gathered not only under the tent but around three campfires, with the occasional bowling ball burning in each fire pit adding a bit of nostalgia for pre-COVID days to the setting.
While Gov. Tim Walz announced last week that he would use his executive authority to keep bars and restaurants closed for indoor dining through mid-January, he allowed them to open for outdoor dining, though with significant restrictions.
In recent weeks, COVID case counts have remained high, but have begun to stabilize, giving hope to local bar and restaurant owners who want to return to in-person dining during the typically busy holiday season. Instead, bars and restaurants continue to find themselves relying on takeout or delivery. Even though the state recently provided assistance for bars and restaurants, that help remains meager compared to the drop in business most have experienced.
Walz’s restrictions drew vocal criticism from Republicans. At the invitation of Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, local bar and restaurant owners from across the state were invited to speak about their struggles to stay afloat.
Among those invited by Sen. John Jasinski R-Faribault, were Jeff LaBeau of Faribault’s Depot Bar and Grill, Oscar Mazariego of Owatonna’s Lava Burgers and Wings, and Olivia Hughes of Olivia’s Family Restaurant in Owatonna.
In his remarks, LaBeau noted that not only his business but the restaurant and hospitality industry as a whole has a massive reach throughout Faribault. According to LaBeau, roughly 30% of Faribault residents are either in the industry or have family members who are.
“This is not just affecting the restaurants, it’s affecting employees who have spouses, who have children,” he said. “With my restaurant, I have 350 people this is affecting.”
Basher’s wasn’t the only local establishment open to outdoor dining, though its event may have come on the shortest notice. Earlier in the day, a similar event unfolded across town at Corks and Pints and 10,000 Drops.
David Hvistendahl, who owns the building that houses both businesses, has long planned to offer outdoor dining during the winter, readying heating barrels and installing a large natural gas heating tube. Hvistendahl said that in-person service was fairly slow, though the heating system worked well and those who did attend were grateful to have the option of enjoying an afternoon of socially distanced socialization.
In the coming weeks, Corks and Pints and 10,000 Drops will offer outdoor seating on Saturdays and expand to Fridays as well. Even when they are able to offer indoor seating again, the plan is to offer outdoor seating as well unless it gets too frigid. While in-person consumption may be limited, 10,000 Drops’ products have been flying off the shelves. Hvistendahl noted that the distillery, partially owned by his son, Jake, sold out of the kits for a time.
In Owatonna, Mineral Springs Brewing has begun offering outdoor seating as well. However, the brewery’s igloos, purchased to encourage outdoor dining, haven’t been allowed to open as they don’t provide enough ventilation required under the governor’s orders.
The Brewery’s president, Bill Cronin, said that outdoor dining on the patio was an option last weekend, along with off-sale takeout. While heaters taking some of the edge off the cold, Cronin said it still limited the attendance.
“It was kind of a novelty, and I think people enjoyed being out there,” he said. “But it was definitely pretty cold.”
With turnout so impressive, the Claytons said plans are already in the works to hold a similar event on New Year’s Eve. Still, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson stressed that the event should not be seen as a sustainable way to do business.
“You can hear and feel the frustration from the owner of the business who's gone through all of these additional expenses — heater, fire pit, extra tables,” he said. “This business model in Minnesota is absolutely not sustainable, but at the very least it helps to keep their customer base engaged in the business.”
In addition to Johnson, Mayor Kevin Voracek and Councilor Royal Ross were at the event. Ross said that he was particularly eager to support a business like Basher’s that is committed to playing by the rules.
“I’m happy to see some places do something that’s legal while trying to generate some revenue,” he said. I can’t really say I would support the rogue bars or anything like that.”
Voracek also said that it’s crucial to support local businesses during their time of need, while adding that he disagrees with the governor’s approach. As far back as May, Faribault’s City Council put itself on the record encouraging Walz to take a more business-friendly approach.
Physical therapist Marisa Carlson was among the locals at the event. The Faribault native not only came out herself ,but convinced her whole family to join her.
“Faribault is so important to us,” she said. We were born and raised here and supporting local (businesses) is integral to the survival of this community.”
Before the pandemic, Alex Betelli liked to come to Basher’s for a round or two of bowling. A California native, Betelli weathered the frigid temperatures because she wanted to support her adopted hometown’s small businesses.
“We don’t have the big chains here so we need to keep our (local) restaurants open,” she said.