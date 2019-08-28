Triple Stitch, a rock band composed of four members, has toured from coast to coast with up to 80 shows in one year. They’ve played internationally, in Germany and Poland, and released songs available through music streaming services.
Who would have guessed that three of the group’s members reside in Lonsdale, Minnesota?
“For me, family keeps me here, but also, I just love living in a small town,” said lead singer Jimmy Riot. “I don’t think I’d rather live in a big city somewhere.”
Riot grew up in New Prague, where he attended school from kindergarten through 12th grade, and moved to Lonsdale several years ago. He didn’t start playing music until after graduating high school, but only a short time after he first picked up a bass guitar, he joined a developing band. That group, which started about 16 years ago, came to be known as Triple Stitch.
The band started out playing at various teen centers throughout Minnesota, including the Garage in Burnsville and Enigma in Shakopee. Switching the lineup, Riot became the group’s lead singer as new members came and went.
Drummer Tony Campion joined Triple Stitch eight years ago. Originally from Forest Lake, Campion lived in Lonsdale for a period and now resides in St. Peter.
“It’s kind of a funny story,” said Riot of meeting Campion. “We had just lost a drummer, and we had a guy roadie-ing for us who was playing drums. [Campion] felt so bad for us that he wanted to come and play drums so we could have a good drummer.”
Current bass guitar player Katie Shaumann joined Triple Stitch a couple years ago, but she established ties with the group six years earlier as a high school student. She contacted the band to play at an event for a school project and developed friendships with the members. Katie became especially close with the band’s current lead guitarist, her now husband Joe Shaumann. After touring with the band and selling its merchandise, Katie eventually joined Triple Stitch herself.
“Even in all the time years ago when I toured with them, I never would have dreamed or thought about being in Triple Stitch,” said Katie. “So it’s crazy, and super cool.”
The Shaumanns live in Lonsdale, a big difference for Katie, who grew up in Anoka and lived briefly in Edina.
“I really struggled with it when first moved here,” Katie admitted. “… But I have built so many strong relationships here. I like having the distance from the big city … It just took a little getting used to.”
It’s fitting that Triple Stitch’s most recent single is called “Small Towns.” What inspired the song wasn’t only the fact that all four band members live in small towns but also a conversation Riot had with a girl he met in Poland.
“It was a crazy conversation,” said Riot. “She told me she wished the communist era would come back, told me the music was better when we had things to fight about. She was too young to understand what that meant.”
In the early years, Riot recalls a different feel to the music of Triple Stitch. Songs from the first two years, which the band no longer plays, fall along the pop spectrum. Now that he’s the lead singer, he blends elements of '50s and '80s rock together to create the current Triple Stitch sound.
Katie described the band’s music as “modern pop punk with a twist of rock -n- roll” and compared the sound to the music of musicians like AC/DC, My Chemical Romance, Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.
“It’s this little melting pot, but it works,” said Katie.
Riot said everyone in the band has contributed ideas for song lyrics at one point or another. He’s been the main writer for most of the group’s current songs, but the group comes together to tweak the lyrics. It’s life itself and personal experiences, said Riot, that inspire most of the songs.
Triple Stitch doesn’t only reach listeners on a personal level through song but through actual friendships. To the group members, these connections aren’t a means to greater success — these friendships are rewarding on their own.
“We don’t really believe in having fans; we believe in making friends," said Riot. "We just always try to really get to know people.”
By forming friendships with other bands, Triple Stitch branched out from Minnesota to Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and throughout the U.S. They’ve toured with a number of bands, among them Ascend the Hill, Fight Before Surrender and Five Iron Frenzy.
Katie said she met friends playing with the band in Poland, where they set up a street band during Woodstock, and also in Germany. She continues speaking to them on a regular basis.
Locally, the band has played at past Community Days events and hosted its own Third of July party in its Lonsdale backyard for anyone to attend. Coming up, they play Oct. 12 at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault for a New and Emerging Minnesota Music Showcase. In the meantime, they plan to record their next single in the next couple months.
Recently, the band Summertime Dropout cast the Triple Stitch band members as the “bad guys” in a short film made in Owatonna. The film, which also stars members of the band Simple Plan, will premiere in Owatonna at a later date.
Other than that, Riot said the long-term plan is to “keep doing what we’re doing.”
“We just want to invite people to be friends with us,” said Riot. “Really, the heart of what we do is relationships with people and getting to know people, making new friends and people that will turn into family.”