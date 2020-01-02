\New Year’s Day has come and gone, but the celebration has just begun for Trinity Lutheran Church.
It was 150 years ago from Jan. 1 that the original documents for the Faribault church were signed, and that gives the congregation a reason to celebrate all year long.
“Our theme for 2020 is a time to look back and give thanks and a time to look forward and do more for our church, community and world with God’s grace,” said Karen Fuchs-Archambault, Trinity Lutheran Church choir director and former principal of Trinity Lutheran School.
Trinity Lutheran will spend 2020 highlighting different aspects of the church each month, starting in January with a recognition of former and current pastors and all those who assist with worship. Guest speakers will visit the church on four different occasions during the year, each focusing on a different topic related to the past and future of Trinity Lutheran.
A history of Trinity Lutheran
The first Trinity Lutheran Church building in Faribault, a project completed in 1871, cost $3,300 to build. Five years later, a combination school and parsonage was built behind the church building. As enrollment increased to around 130 students, the congregation needed to move the school to a bigger building after the church’s property was extended.
Membership at the church also increased, so the congregation made plans to build a larger house of worship in the late 1800s. The project, completed in 1901, was a 50-by-80-foot building with a 120-foot steeple. Located on the corner of Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue, this building held services for nearly 90 years.
It became apparent that the many steps leading into the church created a barrier for elderly congregants. In 1990, Trinity Lutheran moved to its current location at 530 Fourth St. NW, in a building accessible to anyone.
A unique aspect of the “new” church is that all of its stained glass windows in the sanctuary, the lobby and the fellowship hall were refurbished and transported from the former Trinity Lutheran building. A 2,000-pound bell and a baptismal font are two other relics from the 1901 church.
Just after celebrating its 125th anniversary in 1995, Trinity Lutheran and its sister congregation, Peace Lutheran, consolidated to form one school in 1996. Originally with kindergarten through second-grade classes at the Peace Lutheran site and grades three through eight at the Trinity Lutheran location, the two schools continued with all grades on the Trinity Lutheran campus.
Rev. Michael Nirva became the senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran in 2014. One year later, Pastor Paul Rieger, a recent graduate of the St. Louis Seminary, took his first assignment as assistant pastor of Trinity Lutheran. Nirva died suddenly in 2018, and Rieger has led the church ever since.
Getting the word out
“One big passion of mine is social ministry,” said Rieger. “… I’m always trying to figure out new opportunities for outreach.”
For Rieger, that doesn’t only mean administering to the community in person but also using various forms of broadcasting.
“That’s the part of the church I think has grown the most since our last [anniversary] celebration,” said Fuchs-Achambault.
After 71 years of radio broadcasts, the church’s livestream network now extends nationally and internationally. The self-sustaining radio club pays for its own radio broadcast of services each Sunday at 8 a.m. on KDHL and also records livestreams of services for YouTube viewing. The club has provided DVD recordings of services to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, recorded Christmas and other special services and held annual wrestling fundraisers in the school gym.
With many congregants traveling to warmer climates during the winter months, Rieger finds the broadcast services help Trinity Lutheran members feel connected to their home church while they’re out of town.
“One of the most encouraging things I’ve heard is from people who listen to us on the radio before going to their own church’s services,” said Rieger.
A community within a community
From baptisms to confirmations, from weddings to funerals, Fuchs-Achambault considers anything that happens within the walls of Trinity Lutheran “a family affair.” The “pie ladies” helped pay off the church by raising thousands of dollars, quilters create quilts for the church’s high school graduates, and volunteerism extends to the greater community.
“This is a family of God,” she said, “… We’re a part of the community, and we grew right along with Faribault.”