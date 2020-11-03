District 20B Rep. incumbent Todd Lippert has captured a second term in District 20B by winning a close race against Joe Moravchik, R-Northfield.
Lippert, DFL-Northfield, won with 12,571 votes, nearly 52.5%. Moravchik had 11,358 votes, approximately 47.4%.
Lippert, a former pastor at First United Church of Christ in Northfield, has said he ran for reelection based on his affinity for small communities, understanding of small-town businesses and belief that increasing racial diversity across the state is a strength. To him, COVID-19 is the biggest issue currently facing Minnesota. He has predicted the economy will not recover until the virus is adequately brought under control.
“I’m grateful for the voters of the district for giving me another term,” Lippert said following the election.
“I feel honored to be reelected.”
Moravchik, who noted his disappointment in the outcome, said he wouldn’t deviate from the positive tone he struck during the campaign.
“It was great, just lots of interesting, committed people I met, so I’m grateful for that,” he said.
Lippert won his first election against Republican Josh Gare in 2018. The district covers the cities of Northfield, Lonsdale, Montgomery, Dundas, part of New Prague, seven Rice County townships and four in Le Sueur County.