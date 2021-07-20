The Faribault school district has adjusted the responsibilities of two open positions with the goal of broadening the number of students the new hires will serve.
At Monday’s meeting, the board approved the job positions of student success coordinator and workforce development coordinator. These two positions existed under different titles and with different responsibilities prior to the board’s approval.
The student success coordinator essentially replaces the multilingual and equity coordinator position, a position held by Sam Ouk until his resignation last month. The workforce development coordinator will pick up the job responsibilities of former Faribault Public Schools Career and Equity Coordinator Brian Coleman. The board on June 28 approved the resignation of Ouk, who accepted a position with the Prior Lake school district, and Coleman, who is now employed by Owatonna Public Schools.
The student success coordinator position includes equity in the job description but focuses on supporting all students, not just students of color, Superintendent Todd Sesker explained. This employee will report to the superintendent.
Board member Richard Olson supported the practice of “not dividing anybody into groups” and said that the community has shared with him the perspective that Faribault Public Schools is “dividing its students.”
Sesker responded, “I just want to assure you that we’re not.”
“We look at individual needs for all kids and we try to make sure that our goal … is that we want to make sure that every student experiences success and achieves success in some way, form or whatever,” Sesker said. “Not all people are equal and we have to make some adjustments, and we do whatever we can to take away barriers and make decisions based on what’s best for the kids and do the best we can with those kids, making sure they succeed.”
Olson agreed with Sesker’s goal of supporting every student that walks through the doors of Faribault Public Schools.
Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran explained the ways the student success coordinator position differs from the former multilingual and equity coordinator position. She said the new role looks at all students that need additional interventions, building a more comprehensive position. However, this employee would still be the expert in the English learner piece and bring their expertise to the cabinet in the development of curriculum.
Board member Carolyn Treadway had the concerns about the revamped job description.
“I believe Sam [Ouk] experienced a great deal of frustration, and perhaps that was because there was intent to change his position as he held it,” she said. “But I don’t want the next individual to experience the same level of frustration. I believe that someone with this level of skill set should come and have a level of agency in helping determine the programming that will move forward.”
Sesker responded that the district works as “a collaborative team, so no one person does anything individually.” However, he said the cabinet would “certainly weigh in on the expertise of that individual.”
Treadway said she understands the team approach but added, “I do have some difficulty around the very centralization around decision making in our district. I think it has become quite insular to the cabinet. So that’s where I sit.”
Additionally, Treadway asked Corcoran how the district would ensure the individual’s workload isn’t too great, given the functions of being an interventionist, ensuring enhanced learning and working with EL students.
Corcoran explained that she and her team work to delegate responsibilities evenly across job positions, using an equitable approach. This also involved making sure employees share responsibilities so tasks don’t fall on one person. She also explained that “equity” is no longer part of the job title because “equity is everyone’s work.”
The board approved the position of the student success coordinator 6-1 with Treadway voting no. The other position, the workforce development coordinator, was approved unanimously.
Broadening career exploration
Much like the former career and equity coordinator position, the workforce development coordinator will connect the district with business groups in the community, and help with apprenticeship and career exploration programs. The main difference, Sesker explained, is that the workforce development coordinator will assist in pushing the career exploration piece down to sixth and seventh graders. This individual will report to Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente, as the bulk of the work will take place at FHS.
Unlike the student success coordinator, which requires a master’s degree in education, the workforce development coordinator position requires a bachelor’s degree at the minimum and does not require a background in education.
“I would prefer the education background, but we didn’t want to limit the number of candidates that we have just because of the education piece,” Sesker said. “We want to hire the best candidate we have.”