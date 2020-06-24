At the behest of Councilor Elizabeth Cap, a narrow majority of Faribault’s City Council voted to give a local family an additional 30 days to get chickens off of their property and to put the city’s chicken ordinance back on the menu for future discussion.
Two weeks ago, 11-year-old Zach Klecker visited the council with his mother Kathy and asked councilors to consider changing city ordinance to allow pet chickens within city limits. The Kleckers had previously sent councilors a letter asking for their support.
Allowing city residents to keep pet chickens, with some restrictions and regulations, would have placed Faribault in line with cities from Rochester to St. Peter to Northfield, which have all passed similar ordinances to accommodate rising interest in urban farming.
Kathy Klecker has lived in Faribault for 25 years, and says she’s raised chickens for most of that time. Over that time, the Kleckers built and rebuilt their coop with great care, and have gone to great lengths to keep their chickens safe, happy and healthy. But after a city inspector recently discovered the flock, the Kleckers were told that they needed to get them off the property within 30 days. A family friend who lives out on a hobby farm is planning on taking the chickens.
Still, the Kleckers expressed hope that the chickens would be able to stay at their house. Kathy Klecker said that if the chickens do have to go, their transition to country life could be fraught with additional risks.
At last week’s meeting, a majority of the council said no to further discussion of the chicken ordinance. Councilor Peter van Sluis had previously shown interest in revisiting the topic, but instead joined Councilors Royal Ross, Tom Spooner and Janna Viscomi in opposition.
van Sluis said he had been on the fence with regard to its wisdom and subsequently received a large volume of negative feedback. van Sluis said that many residents were particularly concerned about the smell produced by pet chickens. Others worried about noise, and some were uncertain if an effective, efficient regulatory code could be developed. The councilor also highlighted the risk that poorly kept pet chickens could contribute to the spread of bird flu.
In 2016, the avian, or bird flu, had affected 108 farm operations in 23 Minnesota counties and prompting the killing of over 9 million turkeys. More than 225 workers at Faribault’s Jennie-O were furloughed, and county and state fairs disallowed birds from celebrations that year.
The council last considered allowing chickens in city limits one year later. At the time, the bird flu issue was deeply concerning to Jennie-O, one of the city’s largest employers. Along with regulatory and other concerns, Jennie-O’s opposition played a crucial role in sinking the proposal.
Despite those concerns, a majority of the City Council initially rejected the Planning Commission’s recommendation that chickens not be allowed within city limits and directed city staff to develop a potential ordinance for chicken legalization. That proposed ordinance, authored by City Planner Dave Wanberg, would have placed strict regulations on chickens to limit the spread of disease and avoid bothering neighbors. While it never made it into the city code, it provides an “oven ready” template if the council decides to act.
After the last week’s rejection, the council wasn’t planning on discussing the matter further. However, Cap had the opportunity to visit the Klecker residence over the week, and what she saw affirmed her support for allowing chickens in the city limits.
“They’re entirely enclosed, they don’t make a noise, they’re not a nuisance, there’s no smell,” she said. “This decision is impacting a lot of people, and if there’s anything we can do to brighten someone’s day, let’s take a look at that.”
As she has at previous council meetings, Cap repeated her claim that under some interpretations, the Kleckers’s chickens could actually be legal under current ordinance, so long as they are kept continuously enclosed.
Cap also asked City Administrator Tim Murray to investigate the possibility of holding a referendum. Under Section 5 of the city’s charter, a referendum can be held if 20% of those who voted for mayor in the most recent election sign a petition asking for one.
Though he opposed further discussion on the chicken ordinance last week, Ross said he would be willing to extend the eviction period for the Kleckers’ chickens by 30 days to give councilors additional time to discuss Murray’s findings.
That was opposed by Spooner and Viscomi, who said they had no interest in revisiting the topic. After waffling, van Sluis came down in favor of the extension, giving it the crucial fourth vote needed to proceed.
Murray said he plans on getting his memo to the Council this week so it can be discussed at next week’s work session.